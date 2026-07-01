Commission Approves FY 2027-2031 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission today approved the FY 2027-2031 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The program lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies from July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2031. The five-year program is one of the largest to date and includes additional funding from General Revenue, passed by the Missouri General Assembly and signed by Gov. Mike Kehoe. Funding is allocated for improvements to interstates 70 and 44 as well as improvments to airports and roadways.

The STIP makes available $13 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation over the next five years. Of the $13 billion, the STIP details $9.3 billion in contractor awards for road and bridge construction – averaging approximately $1.8 billion per year.

“When we talk about successfully delivering the program, this is a big part of what we’re talking about,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Director Ed Hassinger. “We work closely with planning partners from all over the state to put together the STIP, outlining the work and where we plan to do it for the next five years. It’s an important process and one that needs to be done right for the citizens of Missouri.”

The STIP details improvements to Missouri’s 33,814 miles of highway and 10,427 bridges and culverts. The draft version of the STIP was released in May for public review, with MoDOT receiving 65 comments.

Detailed project information for non-highway modes of transportation and a section detailing planned operations and maintenance activities for the next three years are also included in the final STIP. This information allows Missourians to easily view the investments being made with transportation funding. The final STIP can be viewed online at: Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) | Missouri Department of Transportation

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For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org.

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