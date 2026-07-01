3M PFAS settlement project awards announced

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency have selected 26 proposals to receive a total of $20 million in awards for habitat restoration and outdoor recreation projects in the Twin Cities east metropolitan area and in downstream areas of the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers that have been affected by per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, commonly called PFAS, released by 3M.

The state of Minnesota reached a Natural Resource Damage Assessment settlement with 3M in 2018 after alleging that the company’s releases of PFAS chemicals had harmed drinking water and natural resources in the Twin Cities east metropolitan area. The DNR and MPCA are co-trustees of the settlement funds.

The DNR and MPCA are awarding grants to projects that restore and enhance aquatic resources, wildlife, habitat, fishing, and outdoor recreational opportunities in the project area. These projects are being funded under Priority 2 of Minnesota’s 2018 PFAS NRDA settlement with 3M. Priority 1 under the settlement is dedicated to drinking water projects in the Twin Cities east metropolitan area and provides about $800 million for that work.

“PFAS contamination has had a significant impact on the natural resources in communities across the East Metro,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “These grant projects are an important step in mitigating that damage by restoring habitat and outdoor spaces that support both people and wildlife. We appreciate the communities and organizations whose care and stewardship helps ensure that this funding creates lasting benefits for our natural resources and for future generations.”

The framework of the grant program was developed by the DNR and MPCA, in consultation with two work groups — a government and 3M work group and a resident work group. The grant program follows the terms of Minnesota’s settlement with 3M and applicable policies of the state’s Office of Grants Management.

A list of the project proposals approved for funding is available on the DNR 3M PFAS Settlement Priority 2 Projects webpage. Additional project details will be added to the webpage as they become available. The webpage includes a link to sign up for email updates. Questions can be emailed to [email protected].