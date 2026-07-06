Apply for special youth deer hunts through Aug. 14; check new ammunition requirements

Once again, young people will be able to hunt deer with an adult in a number of state parks during several application-only special youth deer hunts. These hunts offer more individualized experiences in unique places, and often on different dates than the statewide youth deer season.

Hunters need to know this year that lead-free ammunition will be required, without exception, in all special youth hunts in Minnesota state parks and Scientific and Natural Areas.

Last year, in most instances, hunters were required to possess and use only lead-free ammunition when participating in a special firearms hunt in a Minnesota state park. However, there was an exception for youth hunters in special state park hunts that took place within the shotgun-zone. That exception is now removed, which means lead-free ammunition must be used in all cases.

“We’ve made exceptions in the past because smaller gauge, lead-free shotgun ammunition was difficult to find,” said Paul Burr, big game program coordinator. “Now that the shotgun zone is eliminated, and lead-free ammunition has become more available, hunters have more options.”

Lead-free ammunition may be more difficult to find locally, so hunters are encouraged to plan ahead before their hunts. Online resources such as AmmoSeek can help hunters locate all types of ammunition, which can then be ordered and delivered directly to their homes.

The special youth deer hunts offer positive experiences and help state parks manage their deer population. These firearms hunts are for youth who are age 12-15 at the time of the hunt and are accompanied by an adult. Hunters can apply for a limited number of permits from Monday, July 20, through Friday, Aug. 14.

Special youth deer hunts are different from the statewide youth deer season, which takes place Oct. 15-18 and does not require an application. More information on special hunts is available on the Minnesota DNR website.

To comply with lead-free requirements, all bullets, slugs, muzzleloader ammunition and other single projectiles must be made entirely of lead-free material approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. For deer hunting, this typically means copper ammunition. More details about lead-free ammunition can be found on the Minnesota DNR website.