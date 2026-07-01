July Enlisted Promotions

The 307th Bomb Wing is pleased to announce the following enlisted promotions, effective July 1, 2026. Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Smith

Senior Master Sgt. Zachariah Smith

Master Sgt. Courtney Alfred

Technical Sgt. Will Williams

Technical Sgt. Jonathan Powers

Technical Sgt. Martha Lozano

Staff Sgt. Jacob Willis

Staff Sgt. Brayden White

Staff Sgt. Joshua Hillis

Staff Sgt. Jose Jacome Sanchez

Staff Sgt. Cameron Hale

Staff Sgt. Lance Lynch

Staff Sgt, Landon King

Staff Sgt. Christian Weeks

Senior Airman Landon Young

Senior Airman Marcus Wilson

Senior Airman Miya Williams

Senior Airman Devin Whetstone

Senior Airman Alan Valdez

Senior Airman Taylor Smith Johnson

Senior Airman Diego Calvo

Airman 1st Class Anghelo Diaz

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