July Enlisted Promotions
Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Smith
Senior Master Sgt. Zachariah Smith
Master Sgt. Courtney Alfred
Technical Sgt. Will Williams
Technical Sgt. Jonathan Powers
Technical Sgt. Martha Lozano
Staff Sgt. Jacob Willis
Staff Sgt. Brayden White
Staff Sgt. Joshua Hillis
Staff Sgt. Jose Jacome Sanchez
Staff Sgt. Cameron Hale
Staff Sgt. Lance Lynch
Staff Sgt, Landon King
Staff Sgt. Christian Weeks
Senior Airman Landon Young
Senior Airman Marcus Wilson
Senior Airman Miya Williams
Senior Airman Devin Whetstone
Senior Airman Alan Valdez
Senior Airman Taylor Smith Johnson
Senior Airman Diego Calvo
Airman 1st Class Anghelo Diaz
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