ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that current Department of Community Supervision (DCS) Commissioner Michael Nail will retire on October 1 of this year after more than 37 years of dedicated service to the state. As the first to lead the department following its inception in 2015, he has been instrumental in its vision and development. His time as commissioner capped an extensive career in public safety with multiple senior leadership roles at the Department of Corrections and the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

"Marty and I want to thank Commissioner Nail for his years of devoted service protecting the people and communities of Georgia," said Governor Brian Kemp. "His leadership at the Department of Community Supervision has made our state safer, and we are grateful for the many long days and nights of work he put in to ensure the success of that mission. We wish him, Candy, and their family continued health and happiness in the years ahead."

Governor Kemp also announced he will appoint Scott Maurer to succeed Commissioner Nail on October 1. Maurer is currently Chief of Staff for the agency, having previously served in multiple executive roles within the state's public safety community.

“Marty and I also want to thank Scott Maurer for his willingness to take on this new role," continued the governor. "Having also been a key partner in the launch of DCS, his years of work and leadership in the law enforcement community will serve him well in this role as he carries on the department's legacy of professionalism and reliable public safety."

Scott Maurer currently serves as Chief of Staff for the Department of Community Supervision where he aids in overseeing the day-to-day operations of the nation’s largest community supervision agencies. Maurer has served the State of Georgia since 2001, and prior to his appointment at DCS, he worked in various capacities with the Department of Corrections and the State Board of Pardons & Paroles.

Among other professional accomplishments, he serves as the Chairman of the Probable Cause Committee for the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council (POST) and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee. He is a member of the POST Council Executive Committee, the National Institute of Corrections, and the Crime Victims Compensation Board.

Maurer holds a Master’s in Public Administration and a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice. He is also a graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College and is a Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor.

He and his wife, Monica, are the proud parents of two children.