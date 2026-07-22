ATLANTA – Today, First Lady Marty Kemp and GBI Director Chris Hosey released a public service announcement highlighting the See Something, Send Something app available for download on Apple and Android devices. The State of Georgia is considered a major destination for human trafficking due to its position as an international transportation hub via the airport and its extensive highway system. The See Something, Send Something app makes it easy to anonymously report suspicious activity related to human trafficking and other crimes, helping law enforcement keep communities safe.

"As we work to raise awareness about the risks and signs of human trafficking, it's critical that Georgians know how to report suspicious activity," said First Lady Marty Kemp. "By downloading the See Something, Send Something app and reporting concerning behavior, you can help end human trafficking in our communities."

"Georgia remains steadfast in the mission to eliminate human trafficking and ensure traffickers no longer operate in the state," said GBI Director Chris Hosey. "he See Something, Send Something mobile app is a powerful tool in the fight against human trafficking. Every voice matters. Download the app, learn the signs of human trafficking, and join us in the fight for victims.."

View the full PSA here. It will also be available across social media platforms.

Together, we can take action to help victims. Download the “See Something, Send Something” app. to your phone from the App Store. If you see suspicious activity, it only takes a few minutes to report it anonymously through the app.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

Use the power of your phone to fight human trafficking in Georgia. See Something, Send Something. You could help save a life.

If you want to learn more about the signs of human trafficking and how to spot and report them, you can take the free training available through the GRACE Commission here.

Contact Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Media Manager Annalise Morning