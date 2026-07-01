Surplus Solutions, (NMS Capital), Accelerates Technical Service Capabilities; Announces Partnership with DCM BioServices

Surplus Solutions Announces Partnership with DCM BioServices

Surplus Solutions (NMS Capital) acquires DCM BioServices, a Frederick, MD provider of laboratory automation maintenance, repair, and field service.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY and Frederick, MD - Surplus Solutions LLC (“Surplus Solutions”), a portfolio company of NMS Capital (“NMS”), announced today the acquisition of DCM BioServices (“DCM Bio” or the “Company”), a Frederick, Maryland-based provider of laboratory automation maintenance, repair, technical support, and integration solutions. The acquisition expands Surplus Solutions’ technical service capabilities and supports the Company’s continued growth in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and life sciences sectors. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Founded in 2011, DCM BioServices has spent over a decade eliminating downtime in life sciences laboratories across the country, servicing more than 3,000 instruments in over 200 labs nationwide. The Company specializes in laboratory automation field service, with deep expertise across leading instrument platforms from Beckman Coulter, Agilent, Hamilton, Tecan, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and others. In addition to maintenance and repair, DCM Bio offers technical support and full-coverage service agreements designed to maximize instrument uptime and extend equipment life. DCM Bio serves a broad customer base including biotechnology firms, pharmaceutical companies, and academic research institutions.“Over the past 15 years, we have earned the trust of some of the country's leading life sciences labs by showing up, solving problems, and keeping equipment running when it matters most. Joining Surplus Solutions felt like a natural next step, as a team that shares our commitment to customer service and has the infrastructure to take our technical service offering to the next level. I look forward to what we will build together,” said Dave May, Founder and Director of Service and Automation at DCM BioServices.“This acquisition is a meaningful step forward in our strategy to build a world-class equipment lifecycle management platform,” said Joe Reale, CEO of Surplus Solutions. “Pairing our equipment expertise with DCM Bio’s technical service capabilities gives our customers a single partner across the full lifecycle of liquid handling and lab automation equipment. DCM Bio’s deep expertise in this highly specialized field makes them an exceptional addition to our platform, and we’re thrilled to welcome the DCM Bio team.”David Peterson, Partner at NMS, added, “The acquisition of DCM BioServices reflects our continued focus on building out Surplus Solutions’ technical service platform. Preventive maintenance contracts represent a compelling, recurring revenue opportunity and a natural extension of Surplus’ existing customer relationships. We look forward to supporting the combined team as they scale this capability across the business.”McDermott Will & Schulte provided legal advice to Surplus Solutions. Financing for the transaction was provided by TPG Twin Brook Capital Partners. Drew Murphy Law served as legal advisor to DCM BioServices.About Surplus Solutions:Founded in 2006, Surplus Solutions is the leading provider of Equipment Lifecycle Management solutions for the life sciences industry, delivering value across the equipment lifecycle through expert sourcing, resale, refurbishment, relocation, and technical repair and maintenance services. Headquartered in Woonsocket, RI, with operations spanning the U.S. and Europe, Surplus Solutions serves a diverse customer base ranging from emerging biotechs to Fortune 500 pharmaceutical companies, helping organizations maximize asset value, extend equipment lifespan, and bring products to market faster and more cost-effectively. For additional information on Surplus Solutions, please visit the firm’s website at ssllc.com About DCM BioServices:Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Frederick, MD, DCM BioServices is a leading provider laboratory automation maintenance, repair, technical support, and integration solutions for the life sciences industry. Serving biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and academic research customers nationwide, DCM Bio delivers expert field service, including full-coverage service agreements, across a broad range of leading instrument platforms, helping labs eliminate downtime and protect their investment in laboratory automation. For additional information, please visit www.dcmbio.com About NMS Capital:Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is an experienced private equity firm managing assets in excess of $2.0 billion. Since inception, NMS has partnered with management teams in over 150 investments and follow-on acquisitions across defined investment themes within the Business Services and Healthcare Services industries. The firm’s principal strategy is to create long-term value by providing strategic and operational resources to growth-oriented companies led by founders or experienced management teams. NMS has successfully built industry leading lower middle market companies in defensible and scalable end markets by accelerating organic and acquisition-driven growth.For additional information on NMS, please visit the firm’s website at www.nms-capital.com . Follow NMS Capital on www.linkedin.com/company/nms-capital For further information:David PetersonPartner212.574.7006dpeterson@nms-capital.com

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