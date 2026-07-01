Peeklogic Jira Connector Recognized as a Leading Salesforce–Jira Integration Solution

Peeklogic Salesforce Jira Connector earns top marks across major software review platforms based on verified customer outcomes.

Peeklogic's Salesforce Jira connector represents a specialized solution addressing a common enterprise pain point” — Vernon Keenan, Senior Industry Analyst at SalesforceDevops.net

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peeklogic Jira Connector has been recognized as a leading Salesforce–Jira integration solution. The recognition is grounded in consistent ratings performance across major software review platforms and a growing volume of verified customer reviews. The connector is available through both the Salesforce AppExchange and the Atlassian Marketplace. It delivers real-time bidirectional synchronization between Salesforce and Jira, running natively in both platforms with no middleware and no custom development required.

On the Salesforce AppExchange, the connector holds a 4.99 out of 5.0 rating based on 147 reviews, making it one of the highest-rated integration apps in its category. On G2, it holds a 4.9 out of 5.0 based on 69 verified reviews. On Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, all part of the Gartner Digital Markets network, the rating is a perfect 5.0 out of 5.0 across 19 reviews. Reviewers most frequently cite ease of deployment, no-code configurability, real-time sync performance, and support responsiveness. The Atlassian Marketplace listing has recorded over 213 installations, reflecting sustained adoption across organizations of varying size and industry.

In February 2025, Vernon Keenan, Senior Industry Analyst at SalesforceDevops.net, published a dedicated product profile of the connector. SalesforceDevops.net covers the Salesforce DevOps ecosystem as an independent publication. Keenan assessed that the product addresses "a common enterprise pain point" for teams coordinating between Salesforce and Jira. He concluded that its direct integration architecture offers "potential advantages in synchronization speed and reliability compared to middleware-dependent alternatives."

The profile also identified compatibility with Copado, Cloud Coach, and AgentForce as positioning the connector as an extension layer within existing toolchains, covering use cases that standard platform integrations leave unaddressed.

The architecture reflects a deliberate technical decision. Most connectors in this category route data through external application servers, which introduces latency and adds a system to configure, monitor, and maintain.

Peeklogic deploys components directly within both Salesforce and Jira. Synchronization runs between the two platforms in real time, with no intermediary in the path. "Our solution is instant real-time, and in most cases, you don't even need to refresh the page," said Sergii Grushai, CEO and Founder of Peeklogic. Most organizations go live in under 30 minutes. Setup happens entirely inside standard Salesforce and Jira admin tools, no code required.

The feature set covers what enterprise teams running both platforms need day to day. Bidirectional sync propagates changes from either side in real time. Both standard and custom Salesforce objects are supported, as is Jira Service Management. Salesforce Flow integration and pre-built Apex actions let administrators build automated cross-platform workflows without engineering involvement. Jira data writes into Salesforce custom objects, making it accessible through native Salesforce reports and dashboards. This gives Salesforce-side users full visibility into Jira issue data without requiring separate reporting infrastructure. User interface components are configurable by Salesforce profile, giving administrators control over which teams see or interact with Jira data from within the CRM. A free version covers basic one-way sync. The Pro version provides full bidirectional sync, advanced automation, and custom field mapping, starting at $3,000 per year for up to 10 users.

Customer-reported outcomes cluster around two areas: reduced manual work and improved cross-team visibility. Salesforce users can view Jira ticket status, create tickets, and post comments without leaving their CRM environment. Jira users access linked Salesforce record details directly from their project interface. Teams that previously maintained parallel records in both systems report eliminating that duplication after deploying the connector. In regulated environments, audit trail functionality provides a record of all synchronization activity, supporting compliance documentation requirements. Reviewers at enterprise organizations note that the connector scales to complex workflows, including many-to-many object relationships and custom automation logic triggered by Jira updates.

Organizations in IT services, software development, education, renewables, healthcare, and professional services have deployed the connector. Use cases include linking customer support cases in Salesforce to engineering tickets in Jira, tracking project milestones in Certinia PSA against Jira epics, surfacing bug impact data across customer accounts, and enabling AgentForce AI agents to create and update Jira issues through natural language. Integration with Copado extends the connector into DevOps release management workflows, letting organizations add Jira connectivity to existing toolchains without replacing components already in place.

"The ratings reflect what the product actually does in the field," said Sergii Grushai, CEO and Founder at Peeklogic. "Teams that have support in Salesforce and engineering in Jira lose time every day when those systems are not connected. The connector closes that gap. The reviews are customers telling us it holds up in production."

About Peeklogic Connector

Peeklogic Jira Connector is a native Salesforce–Jira integration solution available on the Salesforce AppExchange and the Atlassian Marketplace. It enables real-time bidirectional synchronization between Salesforce objects and Jira issues without middleware or custom development, supporting standard and custom fields, Salesforce Flow automation, Jira Service Management, comment and attachment sync, and native Salesforce reporting on Jira data. The connector is developed and maintained by Peeklogic LLC, a Salesforce Consulting Partner since 2017, headquartered in Austin, TX. Peeklogic has completed 340+ Salesforce projects for 150+ customers across finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and professional services, with a team of 80+ certified professionals holding 251 Salesforce certifications. More information is available at peeklogic-connector.com.

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