Silex World Advances Multi-Feedstock Platform for Resilient Critical Materials Supply Chains

Silex World - Multiple feedstocks

Silex World's modular platform processes multiple rare earth feedstocks, strengthening resilient, flexible and secure critical materials supply chains.

Supply chain resilience comes from flexibility. Future refining systems must process multiple feedstocks rather than depend on a single source of raw material.” — Michael Hodges

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silex World Ltd, a University of Leeds spinout focused on critical materials processing, today announced further development of its multi-feedstock processing platform, designed to recover and refine strategic materials from a wide range of primary and secondary resources using a common modular processing architecture.Rather than relying on a single source of raw materials, Silex World's technology platform has been developed to process multiple rare earth-bearing and strategic material feedstocks, enabling greater flexibility, resilience, and long-term security for industrial supply chains.The platform is designed to accommodate end-of-life NdFeB permanent magnets, manufacturing scrap, industrial residues, mineral concentrates, and other rare earth-bearing materials through adaptable processing routes within the same integrated infrastructure.As governments seek to reduce dependence on geographically concentrated supply chains, the ability to process diverse feedstocks is becoming increasingly important. Industrial users require secure access to critical materials regardless of whether they originate from recycling, industrial by-products, or responsibly sourced primary resources.Silex World believes future critical materials infrastructure must be capable of adapting to changing feedstock availability rather than depending upon a single supply source.The company's platform is designed to support:• Recovery from multiple rare earth-bearing feedstocks • Processing of recycled, secondary and selected primary materials • Continuous low-energy refining within modular processing systems • Digital traceability throughout the production pathway • Regional deployment close to feedstock and manufacturing demand • Greater resilience against supply disruptionsThe company is currently progressing industrial activities in India while continuing discussions with partners across the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States regarding future deployment opportunities.Michael Hodges, Founder of Silex World Ltd, said:"Supply chain resilience comes from flexibility. Future refining systems must be capable of processing multiple feedstocks rather than depending upon a single source of raw material."He added:"The countries that succeed will not necessarily be those with the largest mineral resources. They will be those with the capability to process whatever strategic materials are available safely, efficiently and at industrial scale."Silex World believes that adaptable processing capability will become a defining feature of next-generation critical materials infrastructure as governments seek secure, domestic, and allied supply chains capable of responding to changing geopolitical and industrial conditions.The company is continuing to engage with industrial partners, government organisations, and investors to support deployment of flexible processing infrastructure across strategic materials markets.About Silex World LtdSilex World Ltd is a University of Leeds spin-out company developing technologies for critical materials recovery, rare earth recycling, advanced materials processing, industrial minerals upgrading, and sustainable manufacturing systems. The company is focused on creating scalable solutions that support resilient and circular supply chains for strategic materials.Contact Michael Hodges : michael@silexworld.comWebsite : https://www.silexworld.com/ Linkedin : www.linkedin.com/in/michael-hodges-b5b2511

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