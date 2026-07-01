iMocha's Skills Intelligence is Now Listed on Workday Marketplace

iMocha Now on Workday Marketplace

‍The listing makes iMocha directly discoverable to more than 10,000 organizations running Workday HCM worldwide.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iMocha, a leading AI-powered Skills and Work Intelligence platform, has announced the listing of its Skills Intelligence solution on the Workday Marketplace. The listing makes iMocha directly discoverable to thousands of HR and talent leaders already operating within the Workday ecosystem and marks a significant step forward in iMocha's existing partnership with Workday.The integration feeds AI-validated, proficiency-rated skills data directly into Workday Skills Cloud and the Worker Profile, enabling more accurate internal mobility decisions, succession planning, learning recommendations, and strategic workforce analytics - all within the Workday interfaces organizations already use.What This Means for Workday CustomersFor enterprises running Workday HCM, the Marketplace listing creates a clear, low-friction path to solving one of the most persistent challenges in workforce management: skills data that is incomplete, self-declared, and quickly outdated.Validated skills data inside Workday, not alongside it: iMocha reads from Workday Employee Data and writes enriched, proficiency-rated skills back in - turning Workday Skills Cloud and Worker Profile from a data storage layer into a decision-ready intelligence layer. Organizations can now power every talent decision with skills data that is continuously validated, proficiency-rated, and current.No disruption to existing workflows: HRBPs, recruiters, and talent managers keep working inside the Workday interfaces they already know. iMocha acts as an invisible intelligence layer - continuously capturing, validating, and normalizing skills data in the background.Faster time to value: The Marketplace listing streamlines discovery and procurement within a platform that IT and HR teams already trust, reducing evaluation cycles and allowing organizations to move from interest to a validated skills baseline in weeks.Sharper outcomes across the talent lifecycle: With validated skills powering Workday's talent modules, organizations gain more credible skill-gap analysis, smarter internal mobility matching, succession pipelines based on evidence rather than tenure, and learning recommendations tied to real, validated gaps, not generic catalogs.Learn more about iMocha and Workday integration: https://www.imocha.io/integrations/imocha-and-workday About iMochaiMocha is a global AI-powered Skills and Work Intelligence platform that helps organizations execute a skills-first strategy across hiring, workforce readiness, internal mobility, and continuous learning at scale. Its Skills AI agents form a closed-loop system - inferring skills from resumes, certifications, and work data, validating them through assessments and conversational AI interviews, and delivering structured insights that drive smarter talent decisions at scale. Underpinned by an AI-driven skills taxonomy and ontology, iMocha gives organizations a continuously accurate view of their skills and talent landscape.iMocha is an invisible layer that fits seamlessly into existing stacks through integrations with leading HCMs, learning platforms, and ATS solutions. For more information, visit www.imocha.io.

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