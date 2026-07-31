iMocha's 'Look Beyond the Label' Executive Roundtable Series Concludes Across Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles

iMocha Executive Roundtable Series - US Edition

The three-city US series brought enterprise to rethink how workforce capability is seen, measured, and acted on in the AI era.

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iMocha, a global leader in AI-powered Skills and Work Intelligence, concluded its 'Look Beyond the Label' Executive Roundtable Series, held across three US cities this July. The invite-only sessions in Atlanta (July 14), Dallas (July 21), and Los Angeles (July 23) brought together senior HR, Learning & Development, and Talent leaders from financial services, technology, healthcare, consulting, and many other industries to discuss how enterprises can move beyond resumes and job titles to build a true picture of workforce capability.Moving From Job Titles to Evidence of CapabilityEach roundtable opened with a fireside conversation with a senior HR leader on what it actually takes to operationalize workforce capability in the AI era, touching on AI literacy, the shift from traditional career paths into workforce transformation, and how to build employee trust while roles are being redesigned. A recurring insight surfaced across all three cities: many organizations invest in AI tools before clearly defining the business problem those tools are meant to solve.From there, leaders turned to skills validation, converging on the need to combine self-ratings, manager input, 360 feedback, certifications, and real work history into a single, trusted skills profile, and to involve business leaders and employees directly in that validation, rather than leaving it to HR alone. Several participants noted that mapping tasks before mapping skills tends to produce a far more accurate picture of what a role actually requires.Building a Shared Skills Taxonomy at ScaleDiscussion across the series also centered on the practical mechanics of skills data: how to build and maintain a single, current skills taxonomy across multiple languages and systems, how to avoid a proliferation of duplicate or overlapping skill entries, and how to consolidate fragmented skills architectures following mergers and acquisitions. Leaders also discussed strategic workforce planning, including how to use external market intelligence to identify which roles and capabilities are likely to remain critical over the next five to twenty-five years.AI Readiness and the Trust GapOn AI, leaders were candid that the technology itself is rarely the bottleneck. The more difficult work is preparing people: building AI literacy across the organization, avoiding adoption for its own sake, and communicating change in a way that builds trust rather than fear. Several leaders pointed to durable, "fungible" human skills -critical thinking, pattern recognition, and relationship building - as the capabilities that remain valuable regardless of how quickly the technology shifts.The series closed on a shared conclusion across all three cities: the hardest part of a skills transformation isn't building the platform, it's creating skills data that is trusted, validated, and current enough for the business to actually use in workforce decisions. iMocha noted that this shared agenda is exactly what the "Look Beyond the Label" series is designed to advance."The label on a resume has never told the whole story, and in an AI-driven economy, relying on it is no longer good enough," said Amit Mishra, CEO of iMocha. "What struck me across Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles was how consistent that gap is, regardless of industry or company size. Every leader in the room is trying to answer the same question: how do we know, with confidence, what our workforce can actually do? The technology to capture that exists today. The harder part is building trust in that data and using it to make real workforce decisions, and that's exactly the conversation we set out to create with this roundtable series."About iMochaiMocha is a global AI-powered Skills and Work Intelligence platform that helps organizations execute a skills-first strategy across hiring, workforce readiness, internal mobility, and continuous learning at scale. Its Skills AI agents form a closed-loop system - inferring skills from resumes, certifications, and work data, validating them through assessments and conversational AI interviews, and delivering structured insights that drive smarter talent decisions at scale. Underpinned by an AI-driven skills taxonomy and ontology, iMocha gives organizations a continuously accurate view of their skills and talent landscape.iMocha is an invisible layer that fits seamlessly into existing stacks through integrations with leading HCMs (SAP SuccessFactors, Workday), learning platforms (Udemy, Degreed, Cornerstone On Demand), and ATS solutions (iCIMS, Greenhouse, and more). For more information, visit www.imocha.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.