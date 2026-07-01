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Jeff Joslin to Appear on Kingdom Creators TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Joslin, producer, director, actor, and founder of Double J Productions, is set to appear on Kingdom Creators TV, where he will share insights on perseverance, storytelling, and building a career in the entertainment industry.

Kingdom Creators TV is a groundbreaking faith-based TV series that shines a light on Christian entrepreneurs who credit their success not just to strategy or hustle, but to God. Each episode features real, raw stories from business owners who’ve navigated trials, setbacks, and uncertainty – and came out stronger because they put their trust in Him.

You can find out more about the show by going to website

In this episode, Joslin will explore his journey from entering the entertainment industry with no formal experience to producing award-winning projects, as well as the personal challenges he faced after suffering a stroke that affected his memory and speech. The conversation includes discussions on resilience, recovery, faith, and continuing to move forward through adversity.

With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Kingdom Creators TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.

Jeff’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting http://cast.kingdomcreatorstv.com/jeff-josling07au6e1

Jeff Joslin
Kingdom Creators TV
email us here

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Jeff Joslin to Appear on Kingdom Creators TV

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