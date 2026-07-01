Albert Butler to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albert Butler, CPA, business strategist and financial advisor, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on building sustainable success, aligning financial decisions with personal values, and creating a legacy that can continue beyond the founder.Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website In his episode, Butler will explore how financial decisions reveal priorities, behaviors, risks, and opportunities that shape long-term outcomes. He breaks down how clarity, accountability, and disciplined decision-making can help strengthen businesses, support families, and build lasting success.Viewers will walk away with practical insights for evaluating whether their current actions align with the life and legacy they want to create.Albert's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/albert-butler-cpa-mba

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