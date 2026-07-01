AuyeeSnc Launches World’s First OTC Hearing Aids Featuring Smart Touchscreen Charging Case for Standalone Fitting Input

The innovative AuyeeSnc OmniTouch and AirTouch blend smart on-case profile customization with a feature mobile application for comprehensive hearing wellness.

Allowing users to input their hearing test results directly into the touchscreen case introduces an unprecedented layer of independence to OTC hearing technology.” — Spokesperson, AuyeeSnc

CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AuyeeSnc, an emerging health-technology brand specializing in smart, touchscreen AI-powered Over-the-Counter (OTC) hearing aids, today announced its official brand launch and the debut of its two flagship product formats: the Behind-the-Ear (BTE) AuyeeSnc OmniTouch and the In-the-Ear (ITE) AuyeeSnc AirTouch Designed to deliver clinic-grade technology at an accessible price point, AuyeeSnc bridges the gap between high-end medical audiology and user-friendly consumer electronics. The brand’s debut addresses a critical gap in the U.S. hearing health market by offering premium, self-fitting solutions without the traditional $4,000 prescription audiologist and custom-fitting fees.THE ON-CASE INNOVATION: DIRECT FITTING INPUTUnlike conventional OTC hearing aids that rely strictly on pairing with a mobile phone for initial setups, AuyeeSnc introduces a highly flexible, hybrid interface. Through the world's first smart touchscreen charging case, users can directly input their existing hearing fitting results or audiogram profiles into the case itself. With just a few taps on the standalone capsule interface, the devices instantly configure a personalized sound profile tailored to the user's acoustic environment."Our mission at AuyeeSnc is to restore clarity, independence, and confidence to individuals experiencing hearing challenges, without the technical friction often associated with modern health gadgets," said a spokesperson for AuyeeSnc. "By allowing direct fitting inputs right on the touch capsule, we provide a seamless, intuitive option tailored for adults, particularly seniors and older adults, who value quick adjustments right from the palm of their hand."TWO FLAGSHIP FORM FACTORS POWERED BY AUVEM EAR™ AITo accommodate different lifestyle needs and cosmetic preferences, the brand has introduced two distinct styles, both integrated with advanced Auvem Ear™ AI technology to ensure crystal-clear sound reproduction, zero whistling, and intelligent feedback cancellation:AuyeeSnc OmniTouch (BTE): Features an ergonomic Receiver-in-Canal (RIC) style that sits comfortably behind the ear. It is optimized for all-day wear, robust physical stability, and extended battery endurance.AuyeeSnc AirTouch (ITE): Engineered as a discreet, in-the-ear solution that mirrors the sleek aesthetic of modern wireless consumer tech earbuds, effectively removing any social stigma surrounding traditional hearing assistance devices.ADVANCED CONNECTIVITY AND AI ENHANCEMENTSComplementing the smart charging case ecosystem, both the OmniTouch and AirTouch models feature full Bluetooth streaming for music and hands-free calling, alongside seamless device-tracking safety capabilities. By connecting to the dedicated AuyeeSnc mobile app, users can unlock a broad suite of advanced digital features, including an In-App Hearing Test for instant self-assessment, and AI Real-Time Voice Translation to assist in navigating multi-lingual or noisy social and professional environments. Additionally, built with an IP67 waterproof rating, both models ensure long-term hardware resilience against sweat and unexpected moisture.AVAILABILITYThe AuyeeSnc OmniTouch and AirTouch are officially available for purchase online. To explore the full product specifications, view certified user compliance data, or place an order, please visit the official brand storefront at AuyeeSnc online store ABOUT AUYEESNCAuyeeSnc is an innovative health-tech company dedicating its research to premium, self-fitting Over-the-Counter (OTC) hearing aids. By uniting proprietary smart touchscreen cases with advanced AI audiology architecture, AuyeeSnc aims to make high-fidelity hearing wellness accessible, simplified, and stigma-free for adults worldwide, delivering high-performance hearing aids for seniors and active adults alike.

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