Army National Guard Unit Partners with Navy Helicopter Squadron for Joint Training

DEDEDO, Guam(May 26, 2026) – A Guam National Guard unit deployed under Task Force Talon, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, partnered with the Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 for joint medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) and Air Assault tactical training at the island's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) site.

Capt. Alejo Lujan, commander of Delta Company, 1-294th Infantry Regiment, Guam National Guard, spearheaded the exercise.

“Guam is far from the continental United States, so we must be creative and collaborate with our sister services to maximize resources,” Lujan said. “Partnering with the HSC-25 ‘Island Knights’ satisfied mutual training requirements and sharpened our real-world coordination.”

MEDEVAC is a core mission for both units, and Air Assault remains a primary insertion method within the Pacific Command (PACOM) Theater. During the exercise, the Navy squadron completed annual requirements for Landing Zone (LZ) identification, troop transport, and tactical battle drills. Concurrently, the National Guard Soldiers trained on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), LZ operations, and realistic combat and peacetime scenarios.

Delta Company is currently deployed to secure the Guam THAAD site under the operational control of Task Force Talon. Lt. Col. Christopher Garnett, Task Force Talon commander, emphasized the value of the joint training.

“Guam is entirely a Joint Operational Environment,” Garnett said. “Capitalizing on these opportunities not only sharpens our Soldiers' tactical skills, but it also enhances interoperability and builds deep trust across the Joint Force.”

The training highlighted the geographical integration of Guam's military presence: the Navy’s HSC-25 is stationed at Andersen Air Force Base, while Task Force Talon hosted the training on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

“The main takeaway is that we have exceptional joint partners right here on the island with whom we can build symbiotic relationships,” Lujan said. “The Island Knights are consummate professionals, and we both have unique capabilities that strengthen the other. Ultimately, we proved that supporting one another is as simple as reaching out.”

Planning for expanded follow-on training between the Guam National Guard and HSC-25 is already underway.