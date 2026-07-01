Celebrate the heritage, hard work, and hometown pride that make East Carbon special at East Carbon Community Daze! ⛏️🎉🚗

Join the community on Saturday, July 11 at Sunnyside Park for a full day of family fun, classic traditions, and exciting entertainment as East Carbon honors its rich mining roots and strong community spirit.

The festivities kick off with the 10 AM parade, followed by an action-packed weekend featuring the legendary Bo Huff Car Show, thrilling rodeo events on Friday and Saturday, live entertainment, kids games, and bouncers for nonstop family fun. From classic cars and cowboy culture to music and community celebrations, there is something for everyone to enjoy!

As the sun goes down, keep the celebration rolling at the evening dance from 9 PM to midnight, where friends and neighbors can come together for a night of music, dancing, and summer memories.

Come experience the pride, tradition, and excitement of East Carbon Community Daze — a celebration of the people and history that built our Carbon Corridor communities! 🤠🎶🚘