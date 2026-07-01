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75th Annual Sunnyside Rodeo

Hold on tight for the 75th Annual Sunnyside Rodeo on July 10 & 11 at 8 PM at the Sunnyside Arena in Sunnyside, Utah! 🤠🐂

This longtime Carbon County tradition brings together local cowboys and rodeo fans for two exciting nights of action-packed entertainment featuring bull riding, barrel racing, and crowd-favorite rodeo events. Kids can also join in the fun during the always-entertaining “chicken chase!”

Admission is just $10, making it the perfect summer evening for the whole family. Come experience the excitement, tradition, and western spirit of the Sunnyside Rodeo.

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75th Annual Sunnyside Rodeo

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