Odosek Lab Solutions Opens 24/7 Drug Testing Office in Forest Acres, SC

Odosek Lab Solutions Odosek Mobile Collector Drug Test Collection

New Forest Acres office provides DOT, pre-employment, court-ordered, and rapid drug testing 24/7 with same-day appointments at 3800 Forest Dr, Suite B201.

Forest Acres needed a drug testing office open around the clock. We built exactly that — same-day service, 24/7, with rapid results in five minutes.” — Odosek Lab Solutions

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Odosek Lab Solutions announced the opening of its new office at 3800 Forest Drive, Suite B201, Columbia, SC 29204, bringing professional drug testing and DNA testing services to businesses and residents throughout Forest Acres, Richland County, and the greater Columbia Midlands.The Forest Acres office is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with same-day appointments always available. It is one of the few drug testing providers in the region accessible around the clock without advance scheduling. The office also offers rapid drug testing with results in five minutes on-site, with lab-confirmed results available in 24 to 48 hours.The location is designed to serve employers, healthcare providers, staffing agencies, attorneys, property managers, schools, government agencies, and individuals who need fast, reliable, and certified testing results."Forest Acres is a growing professional hub, and employers here need drug testing they can count on — not just during business hours," said a spokesperson for Odosek Lab Solutions. "We built this location around that need. Same-day service, 24/7 access, and certified collectors on-site means our clients never have to wait when time is critical."Drug Testing Services Available at the Forest Acres Location:— DOT Drug Testing— Non-DOT Drug Testing— Pre-Employment Drug Testing— Random Workplace Drug Testing— Post-Accident Drug Testing— Reasonable Suspicion Drug Testing— Return-to-Duty Drug Testing— Court-Ordered Drug Testing— Individual Drug Testing— Oral Fluid (Saliva) Drug TestingDNA Testing Services Also Available:— Legal Paternity DNA Testing— Non-Legal Paternity DNA Testing— Prenatal Paternity DNA Testing— Grandparent DNA Testing— Siblingship DNA Testing— Avuncular DNA Testing— Gender Reveal DNA TestingIn addition to in-office appointments, Odosek Lab Solutions continues to offer mobile specimen collection throughout Columbia and surrounding communities. Certified collectors travel to homes, businesses, hospitals, healthcare facilities, law offices, and other approved locations — giving clients flexibility, privacy, and convenience when visiting the office is not an option.The Forest Acres opening expands Odosek Lab Solutions' capacity to support South Carolina employers with compliant workplace drug testing programs. The company serves clients across healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, construction, education, staffing, legal services, and property management.To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit the Forest Acres drug testing services page or call (803) 386-2996 About Odosek Lab SolutionsOdosek Lab Solutions is a mobile and in-office provider of professional drug testing and DNA testing services throughout South Carolina, Georgia, and Maryland. Services include DOT and non-DOT drug testing, legal and non-legal DNA testing, and mobile specimen collection at homes, businesses, hospitals, and other approved locations. With offices open 24/7, same-day appointments, and certified mobile collectors, Odosek Lab Solutions delivers convenient, professional, and reliable laboratory testing solutions.

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