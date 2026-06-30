Understanding UDIA: Supporting Utah’s Tribal Nations Through Collaboration

Written by Kathryn Peterson, Utah Department of Cultural & Community Engagement

This Q&A features insights from James Toledo, UDIA Deputy Director, and Rozanna Benally-Sagg, UDIA Administrative Assistant, who shared an overview of the division’s role, programs, history, and ongoing efforts to support tribal communities and strengthen partnerships throughout the state.

The Utah Division of Indian Affairs (UDIA) works closely with Utah’s eight federally recognized Tribal Nations to support government-to-government relationships, improve collaboration with state agencies, and strengthen communication across communities. Through initiatives focused on outreach, cultural preservation, leadership development, and partnership-building, the division helps connect Tribal Leaders, state government, and community organizations throughout Utah.

Q: Can you give an overview of the Utah Division of Indian Affairs and what the division does?

The Utah Division of Indian Affairs primarily works with Tribal governments and serves as a liaison between Utah’s eight federally recognized Tribal Nations and state government.

A major part of the division’s work involves supporting government-to-government relationships and helping state agencies improve tribal outreach efforts. When tribal leaders bring concerns or issues forward, the division helps connect them with the appropriate state agency counterparts.

Q: Who does the Utah Division of Indian Affairs serve, and how do you work with Utah’s tribes?

The division serves Utah’s Tribal governments and Tribal Leaders. Much of the work centers around building and supporting government-to-government relationships.

UDIA often acts as a connector between tribal governments and state agencies by helping facilitate communication, collaboration, and problem-solving. The division also works closely with state tribal liaisons and agency leadership to improve outreach and coordination efforts.

Every tribe has its own priorities, leadership structures, and challenges, making communication and relationship-building especially important.

Q: Which Native American Tribes are located in Utah?

Utah is home to eight federally recognized Tribal Nations:

Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation

Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation

Skull Valley Band of Goshute Indians

Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation

Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah Cedar Band Indian Peaks Band Shivwits Band Kanosh Band Koosharem Band

San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe

Navajo Nation

Ute Mountain Ute Tribe

Each Tribe has its own governance, history, culture, and priorities.

Q: What is the Utah Indian Affairs Act, and how does it guide the Utah division of Indian Affairs work?

The Utah Indian Affairs Act was established in 1953 and originally created the Commission on Indian Affairs. In 1999, the commission evolved into what is now the Utah Division of Indian Affairs.

The Act outlines the division’s responsibilities, authority, and role within state government, particularly regarding tribal affairs and government-to-government relations.

Over time, the division has continued evolving to strengthen collaboration between tribal nations and state government while responding to changing community needs and priorities.

Q: What is the role of the Utah Division of Indian Affairs within state government?

The division helps facilitate communication and collaboration between tribal governments and state agencies. UDIA supports government-to-government relationships, coordinates outreach efforts, and assists agencies in better understanding tribal priorities and concerns.

The division also helps create opportunities for partnership and information sharing across state government.

Q: How does the Utah Division of Indian Affairs support government-to-government relationships?

A major way the division supports these relationships is through the Utah Tribal Leaders Meetings. These meetings bring together Tribal Leaders, state agencies, and organizations to discuss issues, share updates, and identify opportunities for collaboration.

UDIA also works directly with state agencies and Tribal Leaders throughout the year to improve communication and ensure concerns are addressed in a timely and respectful way.

One of the major takeaways from the division’s recent strategic planning process was the importance of sharing information early and communicating effectively.

Q: What are UDIA’s core programs and areas of focus?

Some of the division’s core programs and initiatives include:

Utah Tribal Leaders Meetings

Utah Native American Summit

Indigenous Youth Leadership Program

State Liaison Program

Community outreach and engagement

Cultural preservation efforts

Human remains repatriation work

Much of the division’s work focuses on strengthening relationships, improving communication, and supporting tribal communities in achieving their goals.

Q: How long has the Utah Division of Indian Affairs been around?

The division traces its history back to 1953, meaning UDIA will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2028.

As part of that milestone, the division is working to create a digital archive and historical timeline documenting key milestones, former directors, and the division’s evolution over time.

Q: What is the Native American Legislative Liaison Committee, and how does it function?

The Native American Legislative Liaison Committee is a bipartisan legislative committee focused on issues impacting tribal communities and tribal-state relations.

The committee provides opportunities for legislators and tribal leaders to discuss concerns, explore policy solutions, and improve understanding around tribal issues.

UDIA helps facilitate communication and relationship-building while helping leaders navigate legislative processes.

Q: What is the role of the Native American Remains Review Committee?

The Native American Remains Review Committee helps oversee the respectful treatment and repatriation of Native American ancestral remains discovered on state or private lands. Operating under Utah State Code Section 9-9-403, the committee works to ensure tribes have the opportunity to reclaim and respectfully reinter ancestral remains while supporting collaboration and informed preservation practices across Utah.

The committee works closely with:

Tribal cultural preservation representatives

The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO)

Archaeological experts

Its role also includes:

Guiding policy related to repatriation and preservation

Supporting respectful consultation and stewardship practices

Helping ensure ancestral remains are treated with dignity and cultural sensitivity

Q: How does the Utah Division of Indian Affairs contribute to legislation impacting Native communities?

The division’s role is centered on education, coordination, and information sharing rather than lobbying.

UDIA helps legislators and state agencies better understand tribal concerns and priorities while also helping tribal leaders connect with the appropriate state partners and resources.

Q: What are some of the Utah Division of Indian Affairs biggest priorities right now?

One of the division’s top priorities is to continue strengthening communication and collaboration between Tribal governments and state agencies.

Other priorities include expanding community outreach, supporting cultural preservation initiatives, improving internal operations, and preparing for the division’s upcoming 75th anniversary.

Q: How does the Utah Division of Indian Affairs collaborate with state agencies, local governments, and federal partners?

Collaboration is central to the division’s work. UDIA works closely with state agencies, tribal liaisons, local governments, federal partners, and tribal leadership to help coordinate efforts and improve communication.

The division often helps bring the right people together to support shared goals and strengthen partnerships.

Q: Are there opportunities for the public to participate in Division programs or events?

Yes. One of the division’s largest public-facing events is the annual Utah Native American Summit, which brings together tribal leaders, state agencies, community organizations, educators, and members of the public for conversations centered on issues impacting Native communities across Utah.

The summit includes two major components:

A government-to-government preconference where Tribal Leaders and state agencies meet directly to discuss priorities, partnerships, and ongoing initiatives.

A public conference featuring breakout sessions focused on topics such as education, health and wellness, economic development, cultural preservation, and state liaison training.

The Summit also includes the Indigenous Youth Leadership Program (IYLP), formerly known as the Youth Track. This program is designed for Native youth ages 14–24 and helps participants explore opportunities in higher education, skilled trades, entrepreneurship, leadership development, and cultural identity while encouraging resilience and connection to their cultural roots.

Beyond the summit, the division participates in community outreach events, tabling opportunities, and educational initiatives throughout the year to help the public better understand tribal nations, Native communities in Utah, and the division’s role within state government.

As UDIA approaches its 75th anniversary in 2028, the division also hopes to continue expanding public engagement and sharing more about its history, programs, and partnerships across the state.

Q: What misconceptions do people often have about the Division or Native communities in Utah?

One common misconception is that the Utah Division of Indian Affairs is a federal agency, such as the Bureau of Indian Affairs. UDIA is a state agency within the Department of Cultural and Community Engagement.

Another misconception is that the division provides direct client services. While the division helps connect people with resources and community partners, its primary role is supporting government-to-government relationships.

The division also works to educate the public about the political relationship Tribal Nations have with federal and state governments. Tribal Nations are sovereign governments with the authority to govern themselves and set their own priorities, while the state serves as a partner to support communication and collaboration in honoring the United States trust responsibilities with Tribal Nations.