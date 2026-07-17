Dougie Hall: From the Rodeo Arena to the Silver Screen

For Dougie Hall, the cowboy way of life isn’t just a career—it is his legacy. Dougie’s deep-rooted connection to horses and the arena started early, carrying him from qualifying for the High School and College National Finals Rodeos to earning the title of Reserve Champion Saddle Bronc Rider in the Big Sky Region. His passion for horses led him to the University of Montana Western, where he earned degrees in Business Administration, Natural Horsemanship, and Equine Management. Today, Dougie and his wife have turned that lifelong expertise into a thriving business, partnering with Aces Wild Pro Rodeo as PRCA stock contractors and raising champion, home-bred bucking horses that consistently qualify for the PRCA Columbia River Circuit Finals.

But Dougie’s talents stretch far beyond the ranch gates. Recently, he has taken his natural grit and horsemanship to Hollywood, working as a stuntman and actor in some of television’s biggest Western dramas. You might have spotted him as a stunt rider in the finale of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone, playing the character Two Spears in 1923 (Season 2), or most recently, portraying Russ “King” Fisher in the hit series Landman. His journey has been featured on TV shows like The Real Winning Edge and Special Cowboy Moments, in Ian Munsick’s “White Buffalo” music video, and on popular industry podcasts like According to Flint and The Luke Branquinho Show.

At his core, Dougie is a storyteller and a leader dedicated to uplifting others. His resilience in the face of life’s toughest rides earned him the Rocky Heckman Perseverance, Character, and Hope Award, as well as the Bronc Riding Nation Voices Award at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. As a highly sought-after inspirational speaker, business owner, and stock contractor, Dougie brings a powerful message of determination, cultural pride, and authenticity to the stage. He is thrilled to share his journey of perseverance and passion with the attendees of the 2026 Utah Native American Summit.