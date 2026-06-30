NEW: Conservative & Liberal Columnists Agree – DC Insider Michael Whatley Has An “Authenticity Problem”

In the wake of NBC News exposing DC insider Michael Whatley for frequently lying to North Carolinians that he “grew up” in Blowing Rock, conservative and liberal columnists are calling out Whatley’s growing “authenticity problem.”

From repeatedly lying about the state of Hurricane Helene recovery to cover up his failure as “recovery czar,” to insisting prices are down when they are rising at record levels, Whatley’s frequent lies prove he can’t be trusted.

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Charlotte Observer [Opinion]: Latest ‘scandal’ in NC’s Senate race worsens Whatley’s authenticity problem

Paige Masten | June 29, 2026

U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley’s campaign had another “scandal” on its hands last week after a NBC News report revealed that Whatley’s roots in North Carolina are not as deep as they’re often portrayed.

But much like with the Carolina Hurricanes blunder, it’s the inauthenticity that matters.

Whatley’s campaign almost seems to think that he can neutralize some of Cooper’s advantages by projecting a guy-next-door image of his own. But that’s not going to work if it feels manufactured. Whatley is not a lifelong North Carolinian, and he’s obviously not a huge Caniac.

Daily Haymaker: Hey, everybody! Meet Mike from Michigan.

Brant Clifton | June 26, 2026

You ought to be able to trust – at least – someone’s bio. Where they’re from. Where they graduated from. Their wife’s name. How many kids they have.

It appears Whatley may have been trying to be too cute with the details of his bio, as well.

Blowing Rock is a fantastic place. If I had roots there, I’d be boasting about them to anyone who would listen. From the description he gave Mark Levin, it’s pretty clear that Whatley has not been to Blowing Rock in a looooooooong time.

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