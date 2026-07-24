NEW: As NC Service Members Are Killed & Gas Prices Spike, Whatley “Absolutely Supports” Intensifying War In Iran

DC insider Michael Whatley is doubling down on his support for the escalating war in Iran, saying he “absolutely supports” it, even as it drives up gas prices and kills multiple North Carolina service members. Big Oil lobbyist Whatley is financially benefitting from the war as it spikes his oil and gas company stocks:

WCNC: “At the same time, gas hit $100 a barrel today, and Whatley doubled down on his support for President Trump’s war on Iran.”

WFAE: “Whatley didn’t talk about the sharp increase in the price of gas this spring and summer, driven by President Trump’s war with Iran. The price of oil hit $100 a barrel again Thursday…When asked whether he supports Trump’s attacks against Iran, given those costs, Whatley said, ‘I absolutely support the president’s decision…’”

Whatley has a pattern of supporting military action that boosts his oil and gas stocks. He has cheered on the Iran War since day one, “profit[ing] by up to $219,660” from his oil and gas investments. Whatley also supported Trump’s actions in Venezuela as he reaped up to “$63,000” in a single weekend from his Big Oil stocks.

“It’s shameful that DC insider Michael Whatley is still doubling down on backing the Iran war that is making our gas prices soar and has cost North Carolina service members their lives,” said Mallory Payne, senior communications advisor at the North Carolina Democratic Party. “Meanwhile, Whatley’s stock portfolio continues to grow. Whatley will never put North Carolina families ahead of his bottom line in the U.S. Senate.”

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