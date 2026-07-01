Rep. Heaton receives 2026 summer study committee appointment

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) – Recently, State Rep. Bob Heaton (R-Terre Haute) received an appointment to serve on the Interim Study Committee on Financial Institutions and Insurance.

Throughout the summer and fall, interim study committees meet to review important policy issues and discuss possible solutions. Lawmakers will gather input from public testimony, various experts and industry stakeholders to help guide bill recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

"Healthy financial institutions and insurance markets are vital to a strong economy that works for Hoosiers," Heaton said. "These decisions can affect the cost of health coverage and the security of Hoosiers' savings and financial futures."

Topics for the 2026 legislative interim study committees can be found here and appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.

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State Rep. Bob Heaton (R-Terre Haute) represents House District 46,

which includes all of Owen County, and portions of Clay, Monroe and Vigo counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.