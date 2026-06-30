Jolly Music Night July 10

🎶 𝗝𝗼𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸! 🎶

Join us at AJ Jolly Park on Friday, July 10 for a night of live music featuring Bunker Boyz!

🕖 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 AJ Jolly Park Stapleton Pavilion

AJ Jolly Park – 1501 Race Track Rd, Alexandria

Free entry and parking. NO outside coolers please!









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