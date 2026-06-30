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Washington water supply update

Once again, the Water Supply Availability Committee, a group of state and federal water supply experts, has brought news of the ongoing drought. It’s not over, and with the arrival of El Niño conditions, it likely won’t be over any time soon. The group meets monthly to advise Ecology on the current state of our water supply. The picture they paint can be characterized by two words — warm and dry.

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Washington water supply update

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