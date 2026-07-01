Burkeanomics Simulator Launches: Interactive Tool Models Right, Left & Center Economics

The Burkeanomics Sim shows what a healthy economy looks like under the Right, here dCon Power-per-Capita in 3D.

Free interactive tool uses particle physics-inspired Burkeanomics to predict prosperity impacts from policies in the Energy, Medical & Housing Economies

The Burkeanomics Simulator shows what Right, Left & Center delivers for WE THE PEOPLE. Test cCon & dCon. See clearly what creates prosperity and what creates misery for families and societies.” — David Burkean, Burkean Pioneer

CARMEL VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Burkeanomics Simulator has officially launched in Alpha. This free interactive online tool models economic scenarios across Right, Left, and Center governance regimes using a groundbreaking particle physics-inspired approach to Economic Control Theory called Burkean Economics, also known as Burkeanomics or Bcon.

Users explore customizable “Universes” — starting with California’s Energy Economy and expanding into Medical, Housing, and Education Economies. By adjusting key parameters such as Electron Throttling, users can compare Left (Heavy cCon), Center (Moderate cCon), and Right (Moderate dCon) outcomes on prosperity or misery for We The People.

"The Burkeanomics Sim shows what Right, Left & Center governance delivers for WE THE PEOPLE, in an interactive experience. Test different levels of centralized and decentralized control. See clearly what creates prosperity and what creates misery for families and societies," said David Burkean, Burkean Pioneer.

Key Alpha features include live dashboards with BrainPower, Brains, Power, and Population charts; free accounts; and DIY custom Universes. Built with Python/Streamlit, the simulator draws from the complete Burkean Canon (Bcon 101–310).

Burkeanomics Sim – Alpha Launch

Try the Sim Now!

The Burkeanomics Simulator brings clarity to policy trade-offs and invites community participation to test, mod, and refine the model.

About the Burkean Institute

The Burkean Institute explores politics, economics, history, and culture through a Burkean lens. The four Burkean touchstones are private property rights, order & stability, proven social structures, and free enterprise — all to deliver More4More. © 2026 David Burkean • All Rights Reserved • Sharing Encouraged with credit.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.