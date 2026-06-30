America 250 State Holiday

WHEREAS, on July 4, 2026, the United States of America will commemorate the Semiquincentennial, marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the birth of our nation; and

WHEREAS, this anniversary represents a once in a generation opportunity for all Americans to reflect upon the founding ideals of liberty, self-government, and human dignity that have guided our nation through challenge, conflict, and triumph; and

WHEREAS, the people of Alaska, the northernmost guardians of the American frontier, have long embodied the spirit of independence, resilience and civic duty that defines the American character; and

WHEREAS, Alaska’s veterans, military families, first responders, Alaska Native communities, and generations of pioneers have contributed immeasurably to the defense, prosperity, and cultural richness of the United States; and

WHEREAS, the Semiquincentennial is an occasion for all Alaskans to gather with family, participate in community celebrations, honor our shared history, and look forward to the next 250 years of American progress; and

WHEREAS, it is fitting that the State of Alaska provide its employees the opportunity to fully participate in this historic national celebration;

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim:

All State of Alaska executive branch offices shall be closed on Monday, July 6, 2026, creating an extended holiday period to allow employees to participate in America 250 events, travel safely, and celebrate with their communities. I am designating this day as a temporary paid legal holiday.

This closure applies to all employees of the executive branch, except those whose duties are essential to public safety, emergency response, or critical state operations.

Dated: June 30, 2026