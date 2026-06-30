Notice - Public Comment Period

The Division of Personnel is currently accepting comments on proposed amendments to the following rules. Proposed rules will remain posted on the Secretary of State's website under Proposed Rules until the comment period closes.

Title 143, Series 1 – Administrative Rule of the West Virginia Division of Personnel

Title 143, Series 2 - Leave Donation Program

Title 143, Series 4 - Pre-Employment Reference and Inquiries Rule

Title, 143, Series 6 - Appeal of Adverse Suitability Determination

Title 143, Series 7 - Interdepartmental Transfer of Permanent State Employees

The deadline to submit comments is July 30, 2026.

Written comments may be mailed or emailed to:

Address:

Division of Personnel

Attn: Employee Relations

WV State Capitol Complex

Building 3, Suite 500

1900 Kanawha Blvd, E.

Charleston WV 25305

Email: dopempelations@wv.gov

The civil service reform reflected in recent legislation is designed to facilitate a more streamlined, efficient, and accountable state government in which state employees are held to high standards, merit can be meaningfully rewarded, and the state is better positioned to compete with the private sector for talent.

Additional information about the proposed rule amendments or for information about the rule-making process established by the Administrative Procedures Act, Chapter 29A of the West Virginia Code, visit the Secretary of State's website: Administrative Law. A complete list of rules undergoing the rulemaking process is available under Proposed Rules.