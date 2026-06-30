Voluntary Flood Buyout Program Open House

Monday, July 20, 2026

4:00-7:00 pm

St Charles County Administration Building

201 North Second Street, Room 116

St. Charles, MO 63301

Overview: St. Charles County Government will hold an open house to inform residents and property owners along Avon Place about St. Charles County’s Local Voluntary Buyout Program (LVBP) and the County's intent to expand its eligibility area to homes along Avon Place which frequently experiences flooding and flood damage. Feedback provided at this open house will help the County to define the boundaries of a new buyout zone by determining the public interest and desire to participate in the Couty’s Federally-funded Local Voluntary Buyout Program.

Community members can learn more about the program and take an online survey at https://www.sccmo.org/2185/Voluntary-Flood-Buyout-Program For additional questions or comments please email planning@sccmo.org or call (636) 949-7335.

Details: St. Charles County Government plans to amend its Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Local Voluntary Buyout Program (LVBOP) to add a proposed Disaster Risk Reduction Area along Avon Place (Avon Heights and Southaway Subdivisions) in unincorporated St. Charles County, Missouri. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) designates Avon Place as Zone X with moderate flood risk, but these subdivisions are subject to predictable flooding and drainage hazards caused or worsened by the flooding that inundated approximately 90,000 acres across the county from April 29 to July 5, 2019 (Federal Disaster 4451-DR-MO). If approved, the County would use Federal funds to purchase and demolish homes impacted by floods and poor drainage to reduce the impacts of future flooding. Homeowners would need to apply for participation in this program, and the sale of homes would be completely voluntary. Eminent domain will not and cannot be used. Once demolished, the land would remain open space in perpetuity and under governmental ownership.

Assistance Offered: If you need special accommodations to attend, including Limited English Proficiency assistance, please email planning@sccmo.org or call (636) 949-7335 at least 48 hours in advance to ensure that accommodations may be made. The meeting will be held at an accessible location and the County will make every effort possible to provide reasonable accommodations.



