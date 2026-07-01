Dentists launch a new platform to help practices choose the right technology

DentalTechHub launches with Mola, an AI Advisor that helps dental practices find technology that fits their workflow, software, size, and day-to-day needs.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental Tech Hub (DTH), an independent, AI-powered platform that helps dental practices choose the right technology, launched publicly today. Dental Tech Hub helps dental practice owners choose technology they won't regret. Tell Mola, its AI Advisor, your problem in plain words, and she points you to the few options that actually fit — 500+ vendors, classified by DTH's editors, with demos one click away.DTH was built by dentists who spent years watching practices incorporate the wrong technology. Khamir Patel, DMD, Co-Founder and CEO, said, “I’ve spent twelve years installing technology inside dental practices, and when software failed, it was almost always because it was the wrong fit. Practices don’t need five hundred options; they need the three that fit. That’s exactly what we built DTH to do — help practices get to the right solution, fast.”At launch, practices get:• Search by problem — start from the problem in your own words (“patients keep cancelling last minute”), not vendor categories.• An AI Advisor built on dental data — Mola draws on DTH’s hand-classified vendor base, so recommendations account for a practice’s software, size, and day-to-day.• One-click demos — the same Book-a-Demo on every vendor profile; no chasing sales teams.To mark the launch, DTH also released its 2026 report on how dental practices actually choose technology — available free at https://www dentaltechhub .com/resourcesRohan Shah, DMD, Co-Founder, said, “I run six practices, and shopping for technology was always the same — I could never trust what I was shown, because the top spot went to whoever had the most influence, not whatever actually worked best. So we built DTH to stay independent — what you see is there because it fits your practice, not because anyone could put it there.”Dental Tech Hub is live today and free to use for dental practices at dentaltechhub.com. On July 8, the founders will host a free live walkthrough — “Five steps to choosing the right dental tech” — registration open at go.dentaltechhub.com/webinarAbout Dental Tech HubDental Tech Hub is an AI-powered platform that helps dental practices choose the right software the first time. Its AI Advisor, Mola, knows your workflow, your software, how a practice runs. Describe a problem in plain words, and she points you to what fits — a shortlist to compare, demos to book in one click. DTH classifies 500+ vendors by the problems they solve. www.dentaltechhub.com Media contact: Khamir Patel, Co-Founder, CEO · +1 (617) 286-2373 · khamir@dentaltechhub.comMedia kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1vKpm-19dwR_U30VwxUKyZwWy14cDg6cn

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