Dr. Matt Sholl retires from Maine EMS

For over two decades, Dr. Matt Sholl been the Maine EMS State Medical Director. Today, June 30, 2026 is his last day before he retires from this role. We knew it couldn't last forever, but sure wanted it to. Dr. Sholl has spent countless hours leading meetings, researching evidence, writing papers, teaching, crafting protocols, and guiding EMS clinicians and agencies. He has overseen 9 editions of the Maine EMS protocols, the state's 911 Emergency Medical Dispatch Protocols, care during outbreaks in Maine of COVID, measles, H1N1, pertussis, and ebola planning. He has been the chair of the United States EMS Medical Directors Council through NASEMSO, led regional and national planning, helped develop national EMS guidelines, and a million and one other things. He has served under 4 different state EMS directors, 3 governors, and alongside numerous state Medical Director & Practices Boards. During his time he has also overseen over 6 million EMS responses in Maine.

Throughout it all, he has remained steadfast in his advocacy for patient care, and doing the right thing. He has never lost his smile, his quick wit, his careful reflection, and willingness to listen.

Dr. Norm Dinerman, himself a former State EMS Medical Director, described Matt, in a way only he could, as "Genius ensconced in elegance".

We would also describe him as a leader, mentor, and friend.

For a tribute video from friends and colleagues, please watch the video at https://youtu.be/K_i1qO4kyxg

Dr. Sholl will still be working as an attending physician in the ED at MaineHealth Maine Medical Center Portland, and as medical director for both MaineHealth EMS and Portland Fire Department.

The EMS system in Maine is grateful and humbled by everything he has done and improved. We would also share our gratitude to his wonderful family, who have given up so much of their time with him and shared him with us all.

Thank you Matt, we are all better for your leadership and expertise, and wish you well on your continued journey. May the force be with you, always.