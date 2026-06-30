National and statewide studies continue to show that women and girls in Utah are not thriving in critical areas. Year after year, Utah continues to have high levels of domestic violence, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, and gender-based discrimination, while also ranking as the worst state for women’s equality and having low levels of women’s leadership representation in nearly all domains, including politics and business. Although the needle has moved slightly in a few areas, with its current trajectory it will take three or four decades to make notable progress. It is time for Utah to embrace A Bolder Way Forward (BWF). When we lift Utah girls and women, we lift all Utahns!

Data Dashboards

These data dashboards will show progress toward spoke goals and track changes over time, which is crucial for success. Each spoke, a key topic area where change needs to occur, is also an effort focused on making “the whole greater than the sum of its parts.”

Male Allyship

A male ally is a man who intentionally works to promote the advancement and well-being of girls and women in the home, workplace, community, and beyond. Allyship is shown by acknowledging gender disparities and engaging in active listening, mentorship, sponsorship, and advocacy. Utah has a historic legacy of such allyship; in the late 1800s and early 1900s, many Utah men championed women’s suffrage, education, and public leadership. Yet today, UWLP research has found significant gaps remain between men’s perceptions of their support for women and women’s lived experiences. Utah consistently ranks last in women’s equality and research indicates that fewer Utah women than men feel they have opportunities for advancement or supportive organizational cultures. Mentorship and family-friendly policies benefit everyone and expand opportunities across education, careers, and civic life, particularly for women in environments shaped by traditional gender norms. As men and women join forces to improve the status of women in the state, we will benefit families and strengthen the positive impact of both women and men in their communities and the state as a whole. Learn more here.



