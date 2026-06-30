Some Voters May Receive Third-Party Registration Letters

Some Brunswick County residents are receiving letters stating that they are not, or may not be, registered to vote. These letters are not sent by the Brunswick County Board of Elections or the North Carolina State Board of Elections. They are distributed by third-party advocacy organizations.

If you have questions about your voter registration status, use the State Board of Elections' Voter Search Tool or contact the Brunswick County Board of Elections at 910-253-2620. We are happy to verify your registration status and answer any election-related questions.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections also provides guidance for voters who receive these mass mailings in a recent press release.