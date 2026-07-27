Posted 07.27.2026

Sanitary Sewer Collections System Smoke Testing – East 11th Street, Southport

Planned for 07.29.2026

Contingency Dates 07.30.26 & 07.31.26

Brunswick County Public Utilities will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer collections system in Southport, in the area along East 11th Street, adjacent to addresses 236 to 248. Depending on weather conditions, the testing is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday July 29th, 2026, between the hours of 7:00 AM and 2:00 PM. If the testing is delayed due to inclement weather, it will be rescheduled within the next two days. Please be aware that you may see smoke emitting from the ground, manholes, sewer piping, roof vents, or gutters. To prevent the possibility of smoke entering your home, ensure water has been run in your sinks and showers/tubs to put water in your P-traps. This acts as a blockage to keep smoke from coming out of the drains in your home.

For commonly asked questions regarding smoke testing, please visit our FAQ page:

https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/FAQ.aspx?QID=276.

If you have any additional questions or concerns, please contact the Utilities Department at (910) 253-2657 and we will be happy to assist you.



