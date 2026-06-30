SCDP Chair Statement on SC Republicans Failure to Pass State Budget

Columbia, SC – South Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature failed to pass a state budget before the end of the fiscal year 2026-2027 state budget due to impasses over major policy disputes.

Republicans have once again let the people of South Carolina down. Despite holding a supermajority in the South Carolina House and Senate, Republicans have failed to pass a state budget. It’s incompetence. There is no excuse. Time and time again, Republican leaders have shown they are unable to govern responsibly, negatively impacting state employees and the families who rely on them across South Carolina.

This is what happens when one party holds unchecked power for too long. Instead of delivering results for the people they were elected to serve, Republicans have allowed dysfunction to stand in the way of progress. South Carolinians deserve better. This November, South Carolinians have a choice: they can either continue with this type of ineptitude or elect new leaders who will put people ahead of political games.