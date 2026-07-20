Russell Fry Abandons SC-7 for a Shot at U.S. Senate

MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Today, Rep. Russell Fry announced he is running for the United States Senate seat left vacant by the passing of Sen. Lindsey Graham. But Fry isn’t giving up his current seat to do it — he is keeping his name on the ballot for South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District at the very same time. If he clears the August 11 primary, Fry will appear on South Carolina’s November ballot twice: once for the Senate, and once for the House seat he already holds.

John Vincent, a 20-year U.S. Navy veteran, former Command Master Chief, and small business owner running to represent SC-7, said Fry’s decision to run for two offices at once tells voters everything they need to know about where this district ranks on his list of priorities — as a fallback.

For four years, Russell Fry took his marching orders from Donald Trump and Washington insiders instead of the people in our district, and now he’s so eager for a promotion that he’s running for two jobs at the same time,” said John Vincent. “You can’t serve two masters. Russell Fry is hedging his bets, keeping SC-7 in his back pocket in case the U.S. Senate primary doesn’t work out. The families of the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand deserve a congressman who actually wants this job, not one holding onto it as a consolation prize.

The move caps a thin record for the district Fry was elected to serve. In three years, he introduced and passed just four bills — none of which lowered a grocery bill, saved a rural hospital, or protected a family farm in SC-7. He voted with the administration 98% of the time, cheered on $3.4 trillion in new debt, and stood by as roughly 49,000 South Carolinians were put at risk of losing food assistance and rural hospitals across the state edged toward closure. Now, rather than double down on the district, he’s putting his name in for a second office.

“Let’s call this exactly what it is,” said Dr. Jeni Atchley, Campaign Manager for John Vincent for Congress. “Russell Fry is putting his name on the November ballot twice because he’s covering his bets. SC-7 isn’t his mission: it’s his safety net. He voted with Donald Trump 98% of the time, rubber-stamped trillions in wealth for the well-connected, and went quiet while working families here were choosing between groceries and prescriptions. Now he wants a promotion, but he isn’t confident enough to let go of the seat he’s already neglecting. The people of the Great 8 deserve better than being somebody’s insurance policy.” “Russell Fry is running for two offices because he’s only ever been loyal to one thing: his own career,” Atchley added. “John Vincent is running for one office, for one reason: the people of SC-7.”

Vincent is running a people-powered, grassroots campaign to give SC-7 a congressman whose only ambition is serving this district, and who won’t treat the job as a fallback if a bigger title falls through.

“This election is a job performance review, and the people of the 7th District are the boss,” Vincent said. “For too long, this district has been treated as a backup plan instead of a home. I built my life and my business here. I’m running to bring military-grade accountability to Washington, to make life affordable again, and to keep every promise we’ve made to our veterans, our seniors, and our neighbors. I’m only running for one job — because this district deserves my full attention, not my leftovers. From the shores of Myrtle Beach to the farms of the Pee Dee, I’ll show up — every county, every time.”

About John Vincent

John Gregory Vincent is a 20-year U.S. Navy veteran who retired as a Command Master Chief, a small business owner, and co-author of the bestselling book “The Submarine Way.” He and his wife, Deb, built their business in South Carolina. John is running for Congress in South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District on a platform of Affordability, Opportunity, and Accountability, fighting for working families, veterans, and an economy that works for everyone, not just the privileged few. Learn more at VincentForCongress.com.

Click here for a downloadable photo of John Vincent