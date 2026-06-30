Ecology seeks comment on major permit for Hanford Nuclear Site

RICHLAND –

The Washington State Department of Ecology seeks public comment on its draft permit renewal that will cover 52 waste sites and facilities at the Hanford Site in southeast Washington.

The Hanford Sitewide Permit is one of Ecology’s primary tools to oversee the U.S. Department of Energy’s cleanup of one of the largest and most complex environmental cleanup efforts in the nation. The permit is enforceable under state and federal regulations and sets standards for the proper storage, treatment, and disposal of mixed hazardous and radioactive waste at Hanford.

“This updated permit will ensure cleanup at Hanford progresses in a safe, efficient, and environmentally protective manner,” said Ecology Nuclear Waste Program Manager Stephanie Schleif. “Getting your input is vital in ensuring we produce a permit that reflects community values and priorities.”

The permit

Ecology first issued the Hanford Sitewide Permit in 1994. The current permit, Revision 8C, covers 22 waste sites and facilities – unit groups regulated under final status standards, meaning they must follow all dangerous waste requirements. Ecology continues to issue modifications to the current permit to support ongoing cleanup activities.

The draft renewal, Revision 9A, is made up of 52 unit groups and incorporates more than 5,000 comments received from the public, Tribal Nations, and the permittees during a 2012 public comment period.

Provide input

Ecology is accepting public comments on the Hanford Sitewide Permit, Revision 9A from June 29 to Oct. 27, 2026.

Submit written comments online, by mail, or hand delivery, or oral comments at a public hearing:

Daina McFadden

Department of Ecology

Nuclear Waste Program

3100 Port of Benton Boulevard

Richland, WA 99354

Public meetings and hearings

Both informational meetings and public hearings on the draft renewal are scheduled. Ecology will hold its next in-person and online informational public meeting at 6 p.m. on July 15. A weekly virtual “Lunch & Learn” series on specific topics will run from July 22 to Sept. 9. Finally, Ecology will be holding a series of regional in-person and online public hearings at the end of September and early October in Washington and Oregon. A public notice will be issued once dates and locations are set for the public hearings.

Information about the permit and upcoming meetings can be found on Ecology’s Hanford Sitewide Permit webpage.

Background

The Hanford Site represents one of the most complex environmental cleanups in history. From World War II through the Cold War, the site produced more than 67 tons of plutonium – at the cost of extensive contamination and millions of tons of radioactive and hazardous waste left behind.

Ecology works with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to provide regulatory oversight of the U.S. Department of Energy’s cleanup of Hanford under the legally binding Tri-Party Agreement, a judicial consent decree, and various permits.

For more information about Hanford, visit Ecology's website.