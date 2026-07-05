New Book Documents an Investigation of a Warning Document Through Scripture and Historical Analysis

The book: Woe to the Leaders Who Harm the Innocent — A Warning from God’s Word by Walter Hanna is now available on Amazon.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walter Hanna has announced the publication of Woe to the Leaders Who Harm the Innocent — A Warning from God’s Word, now available worldwide through Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions.The book documents an investigation centered on a warning document received on August 8, 2025. Beginning with the document itself, the investigation examines its language, structure, recurring themes, literary characteristics, and biblical references through comparison with Scripture and historical sources.The investigation also considers writings associated with Moses, the Hebrew prophets, and the Dead Sea Scrolls to provide historical and literary context for readers interested in biblical warning literature. It explores themes including covenant responsibility, leadership, repentance, justice, mercy, accountability, and the protection of the innocent while examining historical examples such as the account of Nineveh in the Book of Jonah.The publication is intended for a broad audience, including first-time Bible readers, members of the general public, pastors, theologians, biblical scholars, historians, educators, journalists, researchers, students of Scripture, and anyone interested in exploring the subject. No specialized theological training is required. Readers are encouraged to review the biblical references presented throughout the book and evaluate the evidence for themselves.According to the author, the purpose of the book is to preserve the document as received and present the investigation in a transparent manner so that readers can examine the same evidence independently. The work emphasizes documentation, textual comparison, historical context, and careful analysis.Woe to the Leaders Who Harm the Innocent — A Warning from God’s Word is available now through Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions.Book InformationTitle: Woe to the Leaders Who Harm the Innocent — A Warning from God’s WordAuthor: Walter HannaISBN-13: 978-1807647940Formats: Paperback and KindleAvailable: AmazonAbout the AuthorWalter Hanna is an author, independent biblical researcher, and custodian of the WOE document presented in Woe to the Leaders Who Harm the Innocent — A Warning from God’s Word. His work focuses on investigating biblical themes relating to covenant, warning, leadership, repentance, justice, mercy, and moral accountability through the study of Scripture and historical sources.His previously published books include:• Miracles from Heaven: Miracle Proof of Afterlife — ISBN-13: 978-1915852724• Susie: A Love Beyond Life and a Message of Hope — ISBN-13: 978-1807028428Media Contact

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