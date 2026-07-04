Solvane Acquires RestoreMasters, Expanding Its National Home-Services Platform

Acquisition adds a three-time Top 100 national roofing contractor and six-time Inc. 5000 honoree to Solvane's rapidly growing portfolio of home-services brands.

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solvane, an intellectual-property holding company and operator-acquisition platform in the home-services sector, today announced the acquisition of certain assets of RestoreMasters Contracting, LLC, a national commercial and residential roofing and large-loss storm-restoration contractor.The acquisition reflects Solvane's strategy of acquiring proven operators, consolidating intellectual property, and scaling shared infrastructure across a unified home-services platform.The transaction expands Solvane's platform to sixteen brands operating as one system — spanning roofing, restoration, plumbing, environmental testing, exteriors, staffing, and lead generation. It follows a series of recent acquisitions by the company, including Evolve Construction & Restoration, Restore Medics, Master Plumber, FullServ, CalMaster Restoration, ClearAir Environmental Testing, and GF Leads, among others, pairing acquired field operations with centralized intellectual property, marketing, and operational support."I'm looking forward to a great future with Solvane. We're ready to take this to the next level, and my conviction for what we do is at an all-time high."— Justin Reichel, Managing Partner, RestoreMasters"I'm very excited about the additional verticals and capabilities this brings to our clients — HVAC, water mitigation, smoke and fire mitigation, EMS services, mold remediation, and smoke, soot, ash, and toxin testing. We're ready to grow aggressively and take this platform to the next level."— Matt Irvin, Founder, RestoreMastersAbout SolvaneSolvane is an intellectual-property holding company and operator-acquisition platform focused on the home-services and restoration sectors. The company acquires established operators, consolidates and licenses brand intellectual property, and provides shared operational infrastructure to scale its portfolio of brands.About RestoreMastersFounded in 2006 by Matt Irvin, who partnered with Justin Reichel in 2018, RestoreMasters Contracting is a national commercial and residential roofing and large-loss storm-restoration contractor. The company delivers roof replacement, metal and tile systems, and full turnkey restoration for property owners and their insurers across the United States.Recognition- Top 100 Roofing Contractor (Roofing Contractor magazine) — named three consecutive years, 2020–2022, reaching No. 31 nationally in 2021.- Inc. 5000 — six-time honoree on the list of America's fastest-growing private companies (2020–2025), debuting at No. 238 — within the top 500 of the list — on 1,853% three-year revenue growth.- Metal Roofing Contractor of the Year — Union Corrugating.- Platinum Elite tile installer — Verea Clay Tile.# # #RESTOREMASTERS is a trademark used to denote claimed common-law rights; the ™ symbol should be replaced withonly after a federal registration has issued from the USPTO for the mark. Statements regarding future plans, service expansion, and growth are forward-looking and reflect the parties' current expectations as of the date of this release; actual results may differ, and all terms are subject to the executed transaction documents. Rankings are as reported by Roofing Contractor magazine (Top 100 Roofing Contractors) and Inc. (Inc. 5000).

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