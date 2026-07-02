Heritage Outdoor Group Acquires Badlands

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heritage Outdoor Group ("Heritage") today announced the acquisition of Badlands Gear Co. LLC , a leading hunting backpack, gear, and apparel brand, from W. C. Bradley Co. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Founded in 1992, Badlands has earned a loyal customer base through its focus on quality, innovation, durability, and its unconditional lifetime warranty. Under Heritage's ownership, the brand will continue serving its dealers and customers while investing in product development and long-term growth."We're incredibly excited to welcome Badlands to the Heritage family," said K. Camp Bailey, Chairman of Heritage Outdoor Group. "Badlands is a respected brand in the hunting industry, with a passionate customer base and a reputation for building innovative, dependable gear. We look forward to growing in the brand, supporting the talented Badlands team, and building on that legacy for years to come.""When we decided that it was time to transition Badlands to a new owner, finding the right home for our team and our legions of committed customers was of paramount importance," said Christopher M. Ball, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of W. C. Bradley Co. "Agile and entrepreneurial, Heritage Outdoor Group brings the passion and commitment to shepherd the Badlands team into their next phase of growth and success. We wish our Badlands colleagues and their new owners every continued success and look forward to applauding their future accomplishments."Badlands joins Heritage's growing portfolio of premium outdoor brands as the company continues its mission of acquiring and building enduring brands that serve hunters and outdoor enthusiasts.About Heritage Outdoor GroupHeritage Outdoor Group is a holding company focused on acquiring, growing, and supporting leading brands in the outdoor and active lifestyle markets. Founded by experienced outdoor industry operators and investors, Heritage partners with companies known for quality, innovation, and craftsmanship while providing strategic leadership, operational expertise, marketing, sales, and financial resources to help brands reach their full potential. Heritage's portfolio includes PSE Archery, Kryptek, and Badlands. For more information, visit HeritageOutdoors.com About W. C. Bradley Co.W. C. Bradley Co. is a global diversified holding company headquartered in Columbus, Georgia. Founded in 1885, it is privately held and now in its seventh generation of family ownership. The company's operating businesses include Pit Boss, Charbroil, Current Outdoor, Lamplight Farms, TIKI, and W.C. Bradley Real Estate. W. C. Bradley Co. has a culture rooted in tradition, integrity, and servant leadership.

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