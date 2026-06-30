Route 51 in Perry County Reduced for Bridge Maintenance
SIKESTON―Route 51 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance.
This is the Chester Bridge over the Mississippi River to Illinois.
Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, July 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
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