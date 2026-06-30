Armstrong tapped as NM House GOP leader

New Mexico House Republicans made history over the weekend by electing the first woman to lead their caucus.

State Rep. Gail Armstrong (R-Magdalena) was the unanimous choice of her Republican colleagues to be the next House minority floor leader during their leadership elections Saturday in Albuquerque, according to a press release.

“As the first woman elected to serve as leader of the House Republican Caucus, I am committed to focusing on the areas of common ground that unite rather than divide us. Only together can we make lasting change here in New Mexico. I look forward to leading the caucus forward with common sense legislation that improves every life here in the great state of New Mexico,” Armstrong said.

She will replace state Rep. Rod Montoya (R-Farmington), who has served in that role since April following the resignation of then-House Minority Floor Leader Ryan Lane (R-Aztec) in March.

A businesswoman and rancher, Armstrong was an aide to former New Mexico House Speaker, Don Tripp. When Tripp retired, Armstrong ran for the House District 49 seat he vacated, which represents Catron, Sierra, Socorro and Valencia counties.

During her tenure in the House, Armstrong sponsored legislation last year, signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM), that established the Rural Healthcare Delivery Fund. She is also a longtime champion of ending the state tax on Social Security income.

Armstrong is the top Republican on the House Appropriations and Finance Committee. She is also on the House Agriculture, Acequias and Water Resources Committee and sits on the Legislative Finance Committee and Legislative Council.

Since 2023, she has been the third-highest ranking Republican in the New Mexico House as the House minority caucus chair.

House Republicans, on Saturday, also filled their two other leadership positions, voting to keep state Rep. Alan Martinez (R-Rio Rancho) on as House minority whip. Martinez, who was elected to his second term in the House earlier this month, has served as minority floor whip since April.

Martinez called it a privilege to continue serving as whip and indicated that crime and improving education will be top priorities in the New Mexico House.

“House Republicans have a plan to address it all. I look forward to working with legislators brave enough to tackle these issues head-on, for the sake of our state's future,” Martinez said.

State Rep. Rebecca Dow (R-Truth or Consequences) will succeed Armstrong as House Republican caucus chair. She holds the seat in House District 38, the only one picked up by Republicans when Dow unseated state Rep. Tara Jaramillo (D-Socorro). The district covers Dona Ana, Sierra and Socorro counties.

Dow previously held the seat from 2017 to 2023, which, before the latest round of redistricting, represented portions of Grant, Hidalgo and Sierra counties. She opted not to seek reelection when she launched an unsuccessful bid for the Republican nomination for governor in 2022.

She previously held the position of House Republican caucus chair from 2021 until her time in the House ended in late 2022.

Retirements prompted changes for the Democratic leadership in the New Mexico House, though the caucus decided to keep state Rep. Javier Martinez (D-Albuquerque) on as House speaker.

“I am deeply grateful to my colleagues for continuing to place their confidence in me, and I look forward to serving alongside the strong, diverse leadership team elected today and all of the incredible public servants in our caucus,” Javier Martínez said.

An attorney from Albuquerque, Javier Martinez, was elected to represent House District 11 in 2014. He eventually ascended to the position of House majority floor leader before his colleagues gave him the speaker's gavel last year after then-Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe) opted against seeking reelection to the House.

State Reps. Reena Szczepanski (D-Santa Fe) and Dayan Hochman-Vigil (D-Los Ranchos) were elected to the second- and third-highest-ranking positions in the Democratic leadership.

Szczepanski, who has served as House majority floor whip since her election to the New Mexico House in 2022, has been elevated to the post of House majority floor leader. She will succeed longtime state Rep. Gail Chasey (D-Albuquerque), who opted not to seek reelection to the House this year.

“It is my honor to step into the role of Majority Floor Leader and continue to champion our children, families, and communities. House Democrats have shown the strength of this caucus and its readiness to win meaningful progress for New Mexico’s families,” Szczepanski said.

Hochman-Vigil, who first took office in 2019 and is now chair of the House Transportation, Public Works and Capital Improvements Committee, will succeed Szczepanski as majority floor whip.

State Rep. Raymundo Lara (D-Chambertino) will remain the House Democratic caucus chair.

In the Senate, Democrats opted to stay with their current leadership voting to keep Sen. Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) on as Senate president pro tempore.

“I am honored to have the support of our diverse new Democratic Caucus for President Pro Tempore as we enter what will undoubtedly be a tough but productive session. I have confidence that Democrats and Republicans will work across the aisle to best serve the people of New Mexico,” Stewart said in a press release.

Sen. Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe) will continue as Senate majority floor leader, and Sen. Michael Padilla (D-Albuquerque) as Senate majority floor whip.

Sen. Leo Jaramillo (D-Espanola) was elected Senate Democratic caucus chair.

New Mexico Senate Republicans selected their leadership during a call on Nov. 7.

Longtime Sen. William Sharer (R-Farmington) was tapped to be Senate minority floor leader. He succeeds Sen. Greg Baca (R-Belen), who did not run for reelection to the Senate.

Senate Republicans selected Sen. Pat Woods (R-Broadview) as their Senate minority floor whip and David Gallegos (R-Eunice) as their Senate Republican caucus chair.

Republicans had a net gain of one seat each in the New Mexico Senate and House in the Nov. 5 elections.