May 2026 Visitor Spending Increased

Posted on Jun 30, 2026 in News

For Immediate Release: June 30, 2026

More Visitors Came; Stays were Shorter

HONOLULU—Total spending by visitors in May 2026 was $1.77 billion (measured in nominal dollars), up 5.3 percent from May 2025, according to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). There were 800,554 total visitors in May 2026, an increase of 3.8 compared to May 2025 (771,038 visitors). Visitors who came in May 2026 also spent more on an average daily basis ($292 per person, +13.1%) compared to a year ago.

While there were more total visitors in May 2026, the total average length of stay was shorter, at 7.60 days, compared to 8.47 days (-10.3%) in May 2025. The statewide average daily census¹ in May 2026 was 196,258 visitors compared to 210,760 visitors (-6.9%) in May 2025.

In May 2026, 432,267 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, a 5.1 percent increase from May 2025 (411,318 visitors). In May 2026, total spending by U.S. West visitors was $904.5 million, the average daily spending was $286 per person and the average length of stay was 7.32 days. In May 2025, U.S. West visitors recorded total spending of $831.1 million, the average daily spending was $248 per person and the average length of stay was 8.15 days.

In May 2026, there were 233,432 visitors from the U.S. East, a 12.5 percent increase from May 2025 (207,445 visitors). In May 2026, total spending by U.S. East visitors was $610.7 million, the average daily spending was $321 per person and the average length of stay was 8.16 days. In May 2025, U.S. East visitors recorded total spending of $540.5 million, the average daily spending was $279 per person and the average length of stay was 9.33 days.

In May 2026, 53,051 visitors arrived from Japan; growth of 15.6 percent from May 2025 (45,895 visitors). In May 2026, total spending by Japanese visitors was $78.5 million, the average daily spending was $248 per person and the average length of stay was 5.96 days. In May 2025, Japanese visitors recorded total spending of $67.1 million, the average daily spending was $244 per person and the average length of stay was 5.99 days.

In May 2026, 18,474 visitors arrived from Canada, a 1.1 percent decrease from May 2025 (18,672 visitors). In May 2026, total spending by Canadian visitors was $39.2 million, the average daily spending was $234 per person and the average length of stay was 9.09 days. In May 2025, Canadian visitors recorded total spending of $40.0 million, the average daily spending was $221 per person and the average length of stay was 9.71 days.

There were 58,234 visitors from all other international markets in May 2026, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. In comparison, there were 83,047 visitors (-29.9%) from all other international markets in May 2025.

Air capacity to Hawaii in May 2026 (5,151 transpacific flights with 1,122,052 seats) increased compared to May 2025 (4,779 flights, +7.8% with 1,063,252 seats, +5.5%).

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In May 2026, 297,918 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 134,239 visitors came from the Mountain region. Eight out of 10 U.S. West visitors in May 2026 had been to Hawaii before (82.9%), while 17.1 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 52.4 percent of U.S. West visitors in May 2026 stayed in hotels, 16.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 14.2 percent stayed in timeshares, 11.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 10.8 percent stayed in rental homes.

U.S. East: In May 2026, the three largest U.S. East regions in terms of visitor arrivals were the West South Central (56,419 visitors), South Atlantic (55,728 visitors) and East North Central (46,059 visitors). More than half of U.S. East visitors in May 2026 had been to Hawaii before (55.6%), while 44.4 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 61.5 percent of U.S. East visitors in May 2026 stayed in hotels, 12.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.2 percent stayed in rental homes, 10.7 percent stayed in timeshares and 9.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Japan: Of the 53,051 visitors in May 2026, 52,568 visitors arrived on international flights and 483 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Japanese visitors in May 2026 were repeat visitors (71.0%), while 29.0 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 77.9 percent of Japanese visitors in May 2026 stayed in hotels, 14.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.1 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.1 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Canada: Of the 18,474 visitors in May 2026, 12,346 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 6,128 visitors came on domestic flights. More than half of Canadian visitors in May 2026 (54.1%) had been to Hawaii before while 45.9 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 54.5 percent of Canadian visitors in May 2026 stayed in hotels, 21.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 10.7 percent stayed in rental homes and 5.7 percent stayed in timeshares.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 450,213 visitors to Oahu in May 2026 compared to 466,401 visitors (-3.5%) in May 2025. Visitor spending on Oahu was $736.7 million in May 2026 compared to $787.5 million (-6.4%) in May 2025. The average daily census on Oahu was 93,544 visitors in May 2026 compared to 104,637 visitors (-10.6%) in May 2025.

Maui: Two years and nine months after the wildfires of August 8, 2023, there were 231,331 visitors to Maui in May 2026, compared to 195,334 visitors (+18.4%) in May 2025. Visitor spending rose to $523.2 million in May 2026 from $414.1 million (+26.4%) in May 2025. The average daily census on Maui was 49,580 visitors in May 2026 compared to 46,841 visitors (+5.8%) in May 2025.

Kauai: There were 122,261 visitors to Kauai in May 2026 compared to 113,244 visitors (+8.0%) in May 2025. Visitor spending was $262.9 million in May 2026 compared to $240.1 million (+9.5%) in May 2025. The average daily census on Kauai was 25,194 visitors in May 2026 compared to 26,952 visitors (-6.5%) in May 2025.

Hawaii Island: There were 137,156 visitors to Hawaii Island in May 2026 compared to 130,213 visitors (+5.3%) in May 2025. Visitor spending of $249.1 million in May 2026 was an increase from May 2025 ($229.6 million, +8.5%). The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 27,208 visitors in May 2026 compared to 30,829 visitors (-11.7%) in May 2025.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

There were 4,450 nonstop domestic flights with 931,850 seats from the continental U.S. in May 2026, compared to 4,046 flights (+10.0%) with 867,914 seats (+7.4%) in May 2025.

U.S. West: For May 2026, 4,116 scheduled flights with 843,029 seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

Air capacity increased from May 2025 (3,724 flights, +10.5% with 781,481 seats, +7.9%). Fewer scheduled seats from Anchorage, Denver, Oakland, Ontario California, San Jose and Seattle, were offset by growth in seats from Las Vegas, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco and new service from Burbank.

U.S. East: For May 2026, 324 scheduled flights with 86,928 seats operated to Hawaii from U.S. East.

Air capacity increased from May 2025 (314 flights, +3.2% with 85,516 seats, +1.7%). Fewer scheduled seats from Houston, New York JFK and discontinued service from Boston, were offset by growth in seats from Dallas, Detroit, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C.

International Flights

In May 2026, there were 701 nonstop flights with 190,202 seats to Hawaii from international points of origin including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and many other Pacific islands. Air capacity decreased compared to May 2025 (733 flights, -4.4% with 195,338 seats, -2.6%).

Japan: In May 2026, there were 369 scheduled flights with 104,516 seats from Japan.

Air capacity was similar to May 2025 (370 flights, -0.3% with 104,312 seats, +0.2%). Discontinued service from Fukuoka was offset by growth in scheduled seats from Haneda, Nagoya, Narita and Osaka.

Canada: There were 84 scheduled flights with 15,209 seats from Canada in May 2026.

Air capacity declined from May 2025 (94 flights, -10.6% with 16,201 seats, -6.1%). Growth in scheduled seats from Vancouver was offset by fewer seats from Calgary.

Oceania:

Australia: In May 2026, there were 52 scheduled flights with 14,402 seats from Sydney, Australia. Air capacity decreased compared to May 2025, (72 flights,

-27.8% with 19,639 seats, -26.7%), due to discontinued service from Melbourne and fewer seats from Sydney.

In May 2026, there were 52 scheduled flights with 14,402 seats from Sydney, Australia. Air capacity decreased compared to May 2025, (72 flights, -27.8% with 19,639 seats, -26.7%), due to discontinued service from Melbourne and fewer seats from Sydney. New Zealand: In May 2026, there were 14 scheduled flights with 3,850 seats from Auckland, compared to 13 flights (+7.7%) with 3,629 seats (+6.1%) in May 2025.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. Korea: There were 69 scheduled flights with 21,975 seats from Seoul in May 2026, compared to 75 flights (-8.0%) with 22,807 seats (-3.6%) in May 2025.

There were 69 scheduled flights with 21,975 seats from Seoul in May 2026, compared to 75 flights (-8.0%) with 22,807 seats (-3.6%) in May 2025. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei to Hawaii ended in April 2020.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 32 scheduled flights with 11,016 seats from Guam in May 2026 compared to 31 flights (+3.2%) with 10,850 seats (+1.5%) in May 2025.

There were 32 scheduled flights with 11,016 seats from Guam in May 2026 compared to 31 flights (+3.2%) with 10,850 seats (+1.5%) in May 2025. Philippines: There were 23 scheduled flights with 7,009 seats from Manila in May 2026 compared to 23 flights (0.0%) with 6,946 seats (+0.9%) in May 2025.

There were 23 scheduled flights with 7,009 seats from Manila in May 2026 compared to 23 flights (0.0%) with 6,946 seats (+0.9%) in May 2025. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Apia in May 2026 compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 850 seats (-20.0%) in May 2025.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Apia in May 2026 compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 850 seats (-20.0%) in May 2025. Rarotonga: There were five scheduled flights with 945 seats from the Cook Islands in May 2026 compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 756 seats (+25.0%) May 2025.

There were five scheduled flights with 945 seats from the Cook Islands in May 2026 compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 756 seats (+25.0%) May 2025. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Christmas Island in May 2026, the same as in May 2025.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Christmas Island in May 2026, the same as in May 2025. Marshall Islands: There were 18 scheduled flights with 2,954 seats from Majuro in May 2026 compared to 18 flights (0.0%) with 2,988 seats (-1.1%) in May 2025.

There were 18 scheduled flights with 2,954 seats from Majuro in May 2026 compared to 18 flights (0.0%) with 2,988 seats (-1.1%) in May 2025. Fiji: There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Nadi in May 2026 compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 680 seats (+25.0%) in May 2025.

There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Nadi in May 2026 compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 680 seats (+25.0%) in May 2025. American Samoa: There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,614 seats from Pago Pago in May 2026 compared to 10 flights (+30.0%) with 2,780 seats (+30.0%) in May 2025.

There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,614 seats from Pago Pago in May 2026 compared to 10 flights (+30.0%) with 2,780 seats (+30.0%) in May 2025. French Polynesia: There were nine scheduled flights with 2,502 seats from Papeete in May 2026 compared to five flights (+80.0%) with 1,390 seats (+80.0%) in May 2025.

In the first five months of 2026, there were 26,002 transpacific flights with 5,751,186 seats, compared to 24,495 flights (+6.2%) with 5,461,843 seats (+5.3%) in the first five months of 2025.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In May 2026, 5,095 visitors arrived in Hawaii via five trips by out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,959 visitors who flew to the state to board a turnaround trip aboard one out-of-state cruise ship. A turnaround trip occurs when visitors that arrive by cruise ship, depart by air after touring the islands. After the initial group of cruise visitors leaves, a new group of visitors flies to the state to board that ship, tour the islands, then most of them will remain with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port. Another 11,201 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported ship Pride of America.

In May 2025, 4,661 visitors (+9.3%) came to the islands via two trips from out-of-state ships. The Pride of America was out of service and dry-docked for all of May 2025. Dry dock for maintenance and refurbishing usually occurs every three years.

In the first five months of 2026, 93,904 visitors came to Hawaii via 47 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 2,587 visitors who flew to the state to board turnaround trips. Another 68,713 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

In the first five months of 2025, 80,501 visitors came to Hawaii via 42 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. Another 40,254 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Technical Notes

Limited statistics by visitor market were published for March and April 2026 due to a delay in data processing. Year-to-date 2026 island visitor statistics are currently not available (N/A).

Data tables that include updated March and April 2026 visitor statistics will be posted in July 2026.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

May 2026 saw increased spending by visitors from the U.S. West, U.S. East and Japan. There were more visitors from these markets, but their average stay was shorter compared to the same month last year.

Sociopolitical issues continue to impact the Canadian market which recorded decreased visitor spending and fewer visitor arrivals compared to May 2025.

Heading into summer 2026, DBEDT’s Scheduled Air Seats and Flight Outlook June – August 2026 shows growth in scheduled air seats from U.S. West and U.S. West, but fewer seats out of Japan, Canada, Korea and Australia compared to the same period in 2025.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the May 2026 tables here.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Communications Officer

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, State of Hawaii

(808) 518-5480

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, State of Hawaii

(808) 973-9446

ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (MAY 2026P VS. MAY 2025P) 2026P 2025P % change 2026P YTD 2025P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,774.3 1,684.4 5.3 9,667.7 8,991.5 7.5 Total by air 1,771.9 1,682.0 5.3 9,628.2 8,953.5 7.5 U.S. Total 1,515.2 1,371.7 10.5 7,822.9 6,973.2 12.2 U.S. West 904.5 831.1 8.8 4,618.8 4,222.8 9.4 U.S. East 610.7 540.5 13.0 3,204.1 2,750.4 16.5 Japan 78.5 67.1 16.9 413.2 387.8 6.6 Canada 39.2 40.0 -2.0 532.9 554.7 -3.9 All Others 139.0 203.1 -31.6 859.2 1,037.9 -17.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.4 2.4 -3.7 39.5 37.9 4.1 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,083,996 6,533,549 -6.9 34,693,285 35,473,111 -2.2 Total by air 6,061,286 6,509,673 -6.9 34,305,713 35,109,253 -2.3 U.S. Total 5,068,055 5,286,114 -4.1 27,095,790 27,132,982 -0.1 U.S. West 3,163,460 3,350,989 -5.6 16,688,788 17,214,722 -3.1 U.S. East 1,904,595 1,935,125 -1.6 10,407,002 9,918,260 4.9 Japan 316,358 274,977 15.0 1,671,125 1,575,468 6.1 Canada 167,907 181,331 -7.4 2,379,958 2,436,206 -2.3 All Others 508,967 767,252 -33.7 3,158,840 3,964,597 -20.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 22,710 23,876 -4.9 387,571 363,858 6.5 VISITOR ARRIVALS 800,554 771,038 3.8 4,179,243 4,060,004 2.9 Total by air 795,458 766,377 3.8 4,085,339 3,979,504 2.7 U.S. Total 665,699 618,763 7.6 3,269,400 3,098,743 5.5 U.S. West 432,267 411,318 5.1 2,089,248 2,066,248 1.1 U.S. East 233,432 207,445 12.5 1,180,153 1,032,495 14.3 Japan 53,051 45,895 15.6 284,686 262,185 8.6 Canada 18,474 18,672 -1.1 196,873 211,658 -7.0 All Others 58,234 83,047 -29.9 334,380 406,917 -17.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5,095 4,661 9.3 93,904 80,501 16.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 196,258 210,760 -6.9 229,757 234,921 -2.2 Total by air 195,525 209,989 -6.9 227,190 232,512 -2.3 U.S. Total 163,486 170,520 -4.1 179,442 179,689 -0.1 U.S. West 102,047 108,096 -5.6 110,522 114,005 -3.1 U.S. East 61,439 62,423 -1.6 68,921 65,684 4.9 Japan 10,205 8,870 15.0 11,067 10,434 6.1 Canada 5,416 5,849 -7.4 15,761 16,134 -2.3 All Others 16,418 24,750 -33.7 20,919 26,256 -20.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 733 770 -4.9 2,567 2,410 6.5 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 7.60 8.47 -10.3 8.30 8.74 -5.0 Total by air 7.62 8.49 -10.3 8.40 8.82 -4.8 U.S. Total 7.61 8.54 -10.9 8.29 8.76 -5.3 U.S. West 7.32 8.15 -10.2 7.99 8.33 -4.1 U.S. East 8.16 9.33 -12.5 8.82 9.61 -8.2 Japan 5.96 5.99 -0.5 5.87 6.01 -2.3 Canada 9.09 9.71 -6.4 12.09 11.51 5.0 All Others 8.74 9.24 -5.4 9.45 9.74 -3.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.46 5.12 -13.0 4.13 4.52 -8.7 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 291.6 257.8 13.1 278.7 253.5 9.9 Total by air 292.3 258.4 13.1 280.7 255.0 10.1 U.S. Total 299.0 259.5 15.2 288.7 257.0 12.3 U.S. West 285.9 248.0 15.3 276.8 245.3 12.8 U.S. East 320.6 279.3 14.8 307.9 277.3 11.0 Japan 248.2 244.2 1.6 247.3 246.1 0.5 Canada 233.6 220.7 5.8 223.9 227.7 -1.7 All Others 273.1 264.8 3.1 272.0 261.8 3.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 103.7 102.4 1.3 101.9 104.3 -2.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,216.3 2,184.6 1.4 2,313.3 2,214.6 4.5 Total by air 2,227.5 2,194.7 1.5 2,356.8 2,249.9 4.7 U.S. Total 2,276.1 2,216.8 2.7 2,392.8 2,250.3 6.3 U.S. West 2,092.5 2,020.7 3.6 2,210.8 2,043.7 8.2 U.S. East 2,616.0 2,605.7 0.4 2,715.0 2,663.8 1.9 Japan 1,479.9 1,463.1 1.2 1,451.5 1,479.0 -1.9 Canada 2,123.1 2,143.5 -0.9 2,706.9 2,620.6 3.3 All Others 2,386.5 2,446.1 -2.4 2,569.4 2,550.6 0.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 462.3 524.8 -11.9 420.5 471.3 -10.8

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (MAY 2026P VS. MAY 2025P) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2026P 2025P % change 2026P YTD 2025P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 1,774.3 1,684.4 5.3 N/A 8,991.5 N/A Total by air 1,771.9 1,682.0 5.3 N/A 8,953.5 N/A Oahu 736.7 787.5 -6.4 N/A 3,923.2 N/A Maui 523.2 414.1 26.4 N/A 2,462.9 N/A Molokai N/A 2.8 N/A N/A 14.2 N/A Lanai N/A 7.9 N/A N/A 40.8 N/A Kauai 262.9 240.1 9.5 N/A 1,182.0 N/A Hawaii Island 249.1 229.6 8.5 N/A 1,330.5 N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.4 2.4 -3.7 N/A 37.9 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,083,996 6,533,549 -6.9 N/A 35,473,111 N/A Total by air 6,061,286 6,509,673 -6.9 N/A 35,109,253 N/A Oahu 2,899,849 3,243,744 -10.6 N/A 16,733,597 N/A Maui 1,536,974 1,452,062 5.8 N/A 8,284,309 N/A Molokai N/A 10,258 N/A N/A 68,794 N/A Lanai N/A 12,397 N/A N/A 67,375 N/A Kauai 781,012 835,499 -6.5 N/A 4,257,368 N/A Hawaii Island 843,452 955,713 -11.7 N/A 5,697,812 N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 22,710 23,876 -4.9 N/A 363,858 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 800,554 771,038 3.8 N/A 4,060,004 N/A Total by air 795,458 766,377 3.8 N/A 3,979,504 N/A Oahu 450,213 466,401 -3.5 N/A 2,368,717 N/A Maui 231,331 195,334 18.4 N/A 1,041,217 N/A Molokai N/A 2,328 N/A N/A 12,131 N/A Lanai N/A 3,493 N/A N/A 18,846 N/A Kauai 122,261 113,244 8.0 N/A 571,961 N/A Hawaii Island 137,156 130,213 5.3 N/A 729,624 N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5,095 4,661 9.3 N/A 80,501 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 196,258 210,760 -6.9 N/A 234,921 N/A Total by air 195,525 209,989 -6.9 N/A 232,512 N/A Oahu 93,544 104,637 -10.6 N/A 110,819 N/A Maui 49,580 46,841 5.8 N/A 54,863 N/A Molokai N/A 331 N/A N/A 456 N/A Lanai N/A 400 N/A N/A 446 N/A Kauai 25,194 26,952 -6.5 N/A 28,194 N/A Hawaii Island 27,208 30,829 -11.7 N/A 37,734 N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 733 770 -4.9 N/A 2,410 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 7.60 8.47 -10.3 N/A 8.74 N/A Total by air 7.62 8.49 -10.3 N/A 8.82 N/A Oahu 6.44 6.95 -7.4 N/A 7.06 N/A Maui 6.64 7.43 -10.6 N/A 7.96 N/A Molokai N/A 4.41 N/A N/A 5.67 N/A Lanai N/A 3.55 N/A N/A 3.58 N/A Kauai 6.39 7.38 -13.4 N/A 7.44 N/A Hawaii Island 6.15 7.34 -16.2 N/A 7.81 N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.46 5.12 -13.0 N/A 4.52 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 291.6 257.8 13.1 N/A 253.5 N/A Total by air 292.3 258.4 13.1 N/A 255.0 N/A Oahu 254.1 242.8 4.6 N/A 234.4 N/A Maui 340.4 285.2 19.4 N/A 297.3 N/A Molokai N/A 271.8 N/A N/A 206.4 N/A Lanai N/A 636.8 N/A N/A 604.8 N/A Kauai 336.6 287.4 17.1 N/A 277.6 N/A Hawaii Island 295.3 240.2 22.9 N/A 233.5 N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 103.7 102.4 1.3 N/A 104.3 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,216.3 2,184.6 1.4 N/A 2,214.6 N/A Total by air 2,227.5 2,194.7 1.5 N/A 2,249.9 N/A Oahu 1,636.4 1,688.5 -3.1 N/A 1,656.2 N/A Maui 2,261.9 2,120.0 6.7 N/A 2,365.4 N/A Molokai N/A 1,197.6 N/A N/A 1,170.6 N/A Lanai N/A 2,260.1 N/A N/A 2,162.3 N/A Kauai 2,150.0 2,120.2 1.4 N/A 2,066.6 N/A Hawaii Island 1,816.0 1,763.0 3.0 N/A 1,823.5 N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 462.3 524.8 -11.9 N/A 471.3 N/A

P=Preliminary data. N/A = Due to limited data, Molokai and Lanai visitor statistics for May 2026 were not available

Limited statistics by visitor market were published for March and April 2026 due to a delay in data processing.

Year-to-date 2026 island visitor statistics are currently not available (N/A)

Data tables that include updated March and April 2026 visitor statistics will be posted in July 2026.