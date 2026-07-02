Protoface Launches LiveKit Plugin for Real-Time Avatars

Protoface: Lifelike AI avatars for real-time conversations.

The new Protoface plugin helps developers and enterprises build low-latency AI avatars for support, sales, education, training, e-commerce, and more.

By parallelizing inference, Protoface delivers photorealistic quality for just $0.01 a minute without resorting to older Gaussian splatting models used by many existing solutions.” — Pranav Kannepalli

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protoface, a real-time AI avatar platform for enterprises, today launched its new LiveKit plugin, enabling developers to rapidly integrate avatars into their AI apps and agents. Protoface’s LiveKit plugin is included in standard pricing, with usage starting at $0.01 per minute.

The Protoface LiveKit plugin adds an expressive, photorealistic avatar to existing LiveKit AI voice agents, such as virtual job interviewers, corporate trainers, and educational tutors.

Protoface's technology converts an AI agent's voice into an interactive face, transforming speech into a low-latency avatar in real time with full-face movement and active listening. For developers, Protoface provides an API to configure and deploy custom avatars without building rendering infrastructure from scratch.

“By parallelizing inference, Protoface delivers photorealistic quality for just $0.01 a minute without resorting to older Gaussian splatting models used by many existing solutions,” said Pranav Kannepalli, Software Engineer at Protoface. “Custom Protoface generation requires only a single image and takes seconds — not hours. This enables new UGC apps built on LiveKit that we're really excited about.”

Developers already leverage the open-source LiveKit platform to deploy agents for customer support, sales, automated interviews, tutoring, and corporate training. With the Protoface LiveKit plugin, developers can add avatars to their existing voice-only AI apps while continuing to use their LiveKit-based infrastructure.

Pricing for the Protoface LiveKit plugin is the same as Protoface's other integration options and carries no additional charge. Avatar pricing starts free, with usage beyond the free tier priced at $0.01 per minute for developers operating at scale.

The Protoface LiveKit plugin is available to developers today, with documentation and quickstarts accessible from both LiveKit and Protoface. Developers interested in building with the new Protoface LiveKit plugin can learn more and obtain a free API key at protoface.com.

About Protoface

Protoface is building the avatar infrastructure layer for real-time AI applications. The Protoface platform enables enterprises and developers to create lifelike digital humans that can deliver support, sales, coaching, education, training, and other interactive experiences. By combining real-time avatars with developer-friendly APIs, Protoface makes it easy for companies to bring AI products to life with more natural, engaging, and human-like interactions.

Media Contact

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info@protoface.com

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