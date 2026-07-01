Dymax Opens New Distribution and Technical Center in Querétaro

Dymax celebrates the opening of its new Querétaro, Mexico distribution and technical facility.

Strengthens Regional Support Across Mexico and Latin America

This facility represents more than an expansion of our footprint—it reflects our commitment to being closer to our customers and supporting their success.” — Greg Bachmann, Director and Chairman of Dymax Companies

TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Querétaro, Mexico – Dymax , a global manufacturer of light-curing materials and equipment, celebrated the opening of its new distribution and technical facility in Querétaro, expanding its ability to support customers across Mexico and Latin America.Located in Parque Terra Park Centenario in El Marqués, the facility provides faster response times, local inventory, and enhanced technical support. The opening ceremony brought together company leadership, partners, customers, and local officials to highlight the investment’s role in strengthening Mexico’s advanced manufacturing sector.Supporting Growth and InnovationThe new facility addresses growing demand across industries including medical devices, automotive electronics, and aerospace, where precision and reliability are critical. As manufacturing advances through electrification, miniaturization, and connected technologies, Dymax’s local presence enables faster collaboration and deployment of engineered solutions.“This facility represents more than an expansion of our footprint—it reflects our commitment to being closer to our customers and supporting their success,” said Greg Bachmann, Director and Chairman of Dymax Companies. “We are investing in the capabilities, expertise, and partnerships needed to help customers innovate, improve performance, and bring products to market more efficiently.”Local Expertise and Regional ReachThe Querétaro site combines distribution with technical resources for product development, application testing, and process optimization, enabling closer collaboration and improved manufacturing outcomes. It also strengthens Dymax’s partner network across Latin America, improving availability, reducing lead times, and expanding access to training and support.Guido Albo-Gutierrez, Senior Regional Sales and Operations Manager, LATAM, commented: “Establishing operations in Querétaro positions us at the center of one of the world’s most dynamic manufacturing regions. This facility allows us to provide faster service and deeper technical collaboration with customers and partners across Mexico and Latin America.”A Strategic Investment in QuerétaroStéphane Idier, Director, France-Mexico Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated: “Dymax’s investment reinforces Querétaro’s position as a leading destination for advanced manufacturing, supporting job creation, strengthening our industrial ecosystem, and contributing to continued regional growth.”Mexico’s skilled workforce and role in global supply chains continue to attract companies expanding advanced manufacturing operations.Looking Ahead“This milestone is just the beginning,” added Bachmann. “We are excited to grow alongside our customers and partners in this region.”The facility is located at Parque Terra Park Centenario, Nave A1-065, El Marqués, Querétaro. Customers can contact Dymax Mexico at info-LATAM@dymax.com or call +1 915 315 9381.

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