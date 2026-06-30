New Marine Corps Uniform App

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANITCO, Va.— U.S. Marine Corps Education Command has launched the official Marine Corps Uniform App, a free mobile application that provides Marines with convenient, on-the-go access to uniform and grooming guidance, June 29, 2026.

The app announced in MARADMIN 299/26, is developed as a companion to Marine Corps Order 1020.34,Marine Corps Uniform Regulations, providing a streamlined reference for Marines to quickly locate commonly used uniform and grooming guidance while away from the official publication.

The application organizes uniform regulations by officer and enlisted personnel, as well as by sex. It also includes basic grooming standards, allowing Marines to quickly reference appearance requirements while traveling or preparing for official duties.

"The Marine Corps Uniform App gives Marines immediate access to the guidance they use most often," said Brig. Gen. Matthew W. Tracy, commanding general, Education Command." It is designed to make existing standards more accessible while reinforcing the professionalism and attention to detail that define our Corps."

The application is intended to supplement, not replace, MCO 1020.34. While it answers many of the most common questions regarding uniforms and grooming, Marines should continue to consult the order for comprehensive policy and detailed guidance.

By placing essential information in a mobile format, the Marine Corps is improving access to resources that help Marines maintain the highest standards of military appearance and discipline, regardless of location.

The Marine Corps Uniform App is available free of charge through the Apple App Store. An Android version is expected to be released during Department of War Fiscal Year 2027.

Users are encouraged to submit feedback through the Marine Corps Uniform Board organizational mailbox identified within the MARADMIN.