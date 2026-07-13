Fort McCoy garrison commander thanks Sparta American Legion Post 100 for longstanding support

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez presented a Fort McCoy Garrison Certificate of Appreciation to Tim Hyma, commander of the O.I. Arnold/D.K. Slayton American Legion Post 100 in Sparta, Wis., on July 8, 2026, recognizing the post’s continued support of the Fort McCoy community.

According to Fort McCoy Garrison officials, the certificate honors the American Legion post for its longstanding commitment to supporting Fort McCoy service members, military families, veterans, civilian employees, and retirees through community engagement, patriotic observances, and veteran-focused programs.

Founded in 1919, American Legion Post 100 is one of Wisconsin's oldest American Legion posts and has served the Sparta area for more than a century. Guided by the American Legion's core pillars of Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children and Youth, the post remains active in supporting veterans while promoting civic engagement and community service.

Fort McCoy and Sparta American Legion Post 100 have maintained a strong relationship for decades through participation in Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies, military recognition events, veteran outreach, and other community activities. Garrison officials said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to honoring military service and supporting those who have worn the nation's uniform.

The recognition also highlighted the Army's emphasis on community relations and strategic engagement. Fort McCoy works closely with veterans’ organizations, civic groups, businesses, educational institutions, and local governments to strengthen partnerships that support the installation's readiness mission while fostering mutual trust and understanding throughout west-central Wisconsin.

As one of the Army’s premier Total Force training centers, Fort McCoy depends on enduring relationships with neighboring communities and organizations that have supported the installation since its establishment in 1909. Veterans service organizations such as American Legion Post 100 play an important role in preserving military heritage, assisting veterans and their families, and strengthening the bond between the Army and the communities it serves.

According to Fort McCoy Garrison officials, recognizing Hyma and the members of Sparta American Legion Post 100 reflects the installation's appreciation for an organization whose dedication to veterans and military members has helped reinforce the enduring partnership between Fort McCoy and the Sparta community for generations.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”