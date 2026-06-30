Hendricks County legislators highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, local lawmakers are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will improve road safety, cut taxes for working Hoosiers, expand childcare access and support farmers and small businesses.

Local lawmakers highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

House Enrolled Act 1200: Improving Road Safety

State Rep. Greg Steuerwald (R-Avon) said a new law he co-authored prioritizes Hoosier road safety by cracking down on illegal immigrants holding Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDLs). It requires commercial driver's license holders to demonstrate English proficiency so they understand traffic signs and law enforcement safety instructions. The law also makes it a Level 6 felony for individuals who present false records or lack proper documentation for their CDL.

"It's been too easy for non-citizens who are unqualified to obtain CDLs, which has led to horrific crashes that took the lives of innocent Hoosiers and roadways that are less safe," Steuerwald said. "Indiana is serving notice to the rest of country that we won't tolerate these dangerous drivers wreaking havoc in our state."

Senate Enrolled Act 243: Cutting Taxes for Working Hoosiers

State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) said a new law he sponsored aligns with federal legislation to deliver tax cuts for hardworking Hoosiers. Under the measure, Hoosiers can deduct qualifying tips and overtime pay from their state taxable income for 2026.

"Hoosiers work hard to earn an honest living," said Thompson, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. "This law ensures they can keep more of their money and use it as they see fit."

House Enrolled Act 1177: Expanding Childcare Access

State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville) said a new law she authored will increase access to childcare by expanding the state’s employer childcare tax credit for businesses that offer childcare options to employees. The credit can be used to help pay for costs such as operating or contracting with a childcare facility, employee training and higher wages for staff.

"Affordable, reliable childcare is essential for working Hoosier families and a strong workforce," Cash said. "By expanding access, we're encouraging more businesses to invest in childcare solutions that help parents stay in the workforce while ensuring their children get quality care."

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

State Rep. Craig Haggard (R-Mooresville) said a new law he supported prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

"Farmers are an important part of our state's economy and food supply," Haggard said. "This law gives our local farmers the freedom to sell their products and gives Hoosiers greater access to healthy and affordable food options."

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville) represents House District 25,

which includes portions of Boone and Hendricks counties.

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State Rep. Craig Haggard (R-Mooresville) represents House District 57,

which includes portions of Hendricks, Johnson and Morgan counties.

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State Rep. Greg Steuerwald (R-Avon) represents House District 40,

which includes a portion of Hendricks County.

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State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) represents House District 28,

which includes portions of Boone, Hendricks and Montgomery counties.

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