Madison County legislators highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, local lawmakers are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will help expand childcare access, strengthen protections for Hoosier children and support farmers and small businesses.

Local lawmakers are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1 following the 2026 legislative session.

House Enrolled Act 1003: Streamlining Indiana Government

State Rep. Kyle Pierce (R-Anderson) said a new law he co-authored eliminates, sunsets or restructures dozens of redundant or inactive state boards and commissions to streamline government, improve efficiency and protect taxpayer dollars.

"I am proud to support laws that strengthen families and communities across Indiana," Pierce said. "By eliminating outdated and unnecessary boards and commissions, this law reduces government bureaucracy, improves efficiency and ensures taxpayer dollars are spent where they are needed most."

House Enrolled Act 1177: Expanding Childcare Access

State Rep. Lori Goss-Reaves (R-Marion), who serves as vice chair of the House Insurance Committee, said the new law expands the state's employer childcare tax credit for businesses that offer childcare options to employees. The credit can be used to help pay for costs such as operating or contracting with a childcare facility, employee training and higher wages for staff.

"Access to affordable, reliable childcare is one of the biggest challenges facing working families," Goss-Reaves said. "By expanding this tax credit, we are encouraging more employers to invest in childcare solutions that help parents stay in the workforce."

House Enrolled Act 1357: Enhancing Child Safety

State Rep. Elizabeth Rowray (R-Yorktown), who authored the new law, said it strengthens child safety by requiring background checks every four years for staff at child service providers, helping ensure at-risk youth are cared for by qualified, trustworthy adults.

"Children receiving services deserve to be cared for in safe and trusted environments," Rowray said. "Requiring regular background checks for child service providers strengthens accountability and helps give families greater confidence that vulnerable youth are protected."

House Enrolled Act 1408: Strengthening Social Media Protections

State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) said a new law he supported protects Hoosier youth from the harmful effects of social media by establishing safeguards for adolescents on social media. It requires parental consent, gives parents the ability to better monitor social media activity and restricts certain addictive or harmful features.

"Parents deserve greater confidence that their children are protected online," Jeter said. "This new law strengthens safeguards for minors on social media and helps hold these platforms accountable for creating a safe digital environment for young Hoosiers."

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

State Rep. Ethan Lawson (R-Greenfield) said this new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

"Many new laws taking effect will have a positive impact on our community," Lawson said. "This law gives local farmers and small businesses more options to sell their products without burdensome regulation and helps more Hoosiers access locally grown and produced food. It is an honor to serve Hoosiers and advance policies that strengthen Indiana while promoting freedom and opportunity."

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Lori Goss-Reaves (R-Marion) represents House District 31,

which includes portions of Grant and Madison counties.

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State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) represents House District 88,

which includes portions of Hamilton, Hancock, Madison and Marion counties.

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State Rep. Ethan Lawson (R-Greenfield) represents House District 53,

which includes portions of Hancock and Madison counties.

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State Rep. Kyle Pierce (R-Anderson) represents House District 36,

which includes a portion of Madison County.

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State Rep. Elizabeth Rowray (R-Yorktown) represents House District 35,

which includes portions of Delaware and Madison counties.

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