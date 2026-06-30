Author Michael Earls Makes Two Books Free on Kindle Through Independence Day

The Digital Compass: Finding Direction When Everything Moves Too Fast by Michael Earls — released June 29, 2026. Finding Direction in the Age of AI by Michael Earls — the first book in his series on leadership and direction in the AI era.

Both Finding Direction in the Age of AI and The Digital Compass are free on Kindle through July 4, marking the trilogy's launch week.

Direction matters most in the week we celebrate freedom. Free Kindle access through Independence Day is the simplest way I can make that happen.” — Michael Earls, Author of The Digital Compass

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology executive and author Michael Earls is offering both Finding Direction in the Age of AI and The Digital Compass: Finding Direction When Everything Moves Too Fast free on Amazon Kindle through Saturday, July 4, 2026. The five-day promotion celebrates the June 29 release of The Digital Compass in paperback and the completion of Earls's three-book series on leadership and clarity in an accelerating technology era.

The free Kindle promotion runs from June 30 through July 4, ending on Independence Day. Both books are available for direct download on Amazon at no cost during the promotion window.

"Direction matters most in the week we celebrate freedom," said Earls. "I want as many readers as possible to start their second half of the year with a clearer sense of where they actually want to point their attention. Free Kindle access through Independence Day is the simplest way I can make that happen."

The Digital Compass, released June 29 in paperback, is built around four directions — North (what actually matters), East (what you allow in), South (how you spend your time), and West (what you refuse to engage with). The 250-page book is positioned not as a productivity system but as a practical instrument for the noisy middle of a real working day. It moves between calendar discipline, attention boundaries, and the human costs of always-on availability without leaning on jargon or framework-stacking.

Finding Direction in the Age of AI, the first book in the series, framed the broader landscape of leadership at machine speed. The book asks how leaders, operators, and organizations maintain clarity when AI changes the underlying nature of work, decisions, and human connection.

Drawing on more than two decades of work across cloud, AI, and digital transformation, Earls anchors his writing in specific lived moments: a million miles of business travel, a 3 a.m. traffic stop in Memphis where Earls was briefly misidentified as driving a stolen vehicle, a Saturday morning conversation that started with one of his daughters telling him "Dad, you're always on your phone," and a cold Tuesday morning before sunrise where a single sentence — "speed without direction is just noise" — became the spine of everything that followed.

"Most leaders I talk to right now are operating in the same mode," said Earls. "Faster. More available. More connected. And quietly running out of clarity. The Digital Compass isn't about doing more. It's about staying clear about where you're pointed when everything around you is accelerating."

The third book in the series, Wired for Purpose: A Daily Devotional for IT Professionals, is a 366-entry daily reading practice for technology leaders. While Wired for Purpose is not part of the current free promotion, it remains available on Amazon and completes what Earls describes as "the map, the practice, and the instrument" — three books that stand alone but work as a system.

Both Finding Direction in the Age of AI and The Digital Compass: Finding Direction When Everything Moves Too Fast are available for free Kindle download on Amazon from June 30 through July 4, 2026. After July 4, the Kindle editions return to their standard prices and remain available through Kindle Unlimited.

Additional information about Michael Earls and the three-book series is available at https://www.michaelearls.com/books.

The Digital Compass on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GYLF16ZY

Finding Direction in the Age of AI on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GRMKCQCK

Wired for Purpose on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F91XTR5W

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